Need new ideas for dinner? Here are 5 easy ones.

By ALANA HOUSE
There are only so many nights I’m prepared to serve tried-and-true recipes I know my kids will gobble before my tastebuds start to protest.
That’s when I put my foot down and make them expand their horizons. I’m not talking chicken vindaloo, just dishes that put a new twist on old favourites. Crumbed chicken, salmon and pasta are among their most-loved foods, so I use those as the base for experimental taste sensations.
Here’s what we will be trying …
Monday: Coconut chicken tenders
I’ll be skipping the sweetened condensed milk and using Light & Creamy, but this looks like a winner to me.
Tuesday: Mexican “lasagne”
Mexican and lasagne in the same sentence? I’m in.
Wednesday: Cajun salmon burgers
OK, the salmon is usually crumbed in our house, but I love the idea of dusting the fillets with Cajun spices and turning them into burgers. If your kids are anti-spice just grill theirs plain.
Thursday: Curried leek and sweet potato soup
Soup weather is almost over and we’re big fans of a bowl here – I love this spin on the traditional potato and leek soup. And the naan bread will be a hit with the kids.
Friday: Macaroni cheese with cherry tomatoes
Macaroni cheese with cherry tomatoes adds colour and vitamins … especially when I serve some steamed broccoli on the side.
