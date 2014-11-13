Which singer caused this woman to have a massive part of her brain removed?

A woman in the UK has had a massive chunk of her brain removed, because she kept having violent seizures every time she heard a Ne-Yo song.

Ne-Yo was actually breaking her brain.

Zoe Fennessy, 26, suffers from a rare condition called musicogenic epilepsy, in which certain music, frequencies or sounds trigger seizures. For Fennessy, that music is Ne-Yo:

Every time she hears a Ne-Yo song, Hennessy’s body freezes up, and she begins shaking and vomiting before passing out.

She told the Daily Mail that she was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2008, but it wasn’t until ‘Give Me Everything’ became a massive hit in 2011 that she noticed Ne-Yo was triggering her seizures. “Whenever I hear the first few beats of the song I have to drop whatever I am doing and run,” she said. “People might think it is funny – and I can laugh at it myself – but it has taken over my life. It’s ruined my life.”

With Ne-Yo’s rising popularity making his music almost inescapable, Hennessy decided something drastic needed to be done. So earlier this year, she had a large chunk removed from the left temporal lobe of her brain, as this is where doctors believed the seizures were originating.

It was the part of her brain that hated Ne-Yo the most.

But unfortunately, the operation didn’t work. Hennessy still can’t listen to Ne-Yo without passing out.

From the Daily Mail:

She said a recent holiday to Majorca – just after the singer released his song Play Hard with David Guetta – was a ‘nightmare’ with the song playing in every bar. ‘I have had to go up to DJs in places and say ‘look can you not play Ne-Yo’ and they just look at me like I’m an alien,’ said Zoe. ‘[Doctors] are saying it could possibly be something in the tone of his voice, something like that, but it doesn’t happen when I hear Usher, or people like him who have a very similar sound. It is only him, only Ne-Yo.’ ‘Our holiday this year to Majorca was a nightmare. Honestly it was like being at a Ne-Yo concert – the song was everywhere. ‘I had to stay in the hotel room for most of the holiday because it got so bad.’

So Hennessy will just have to live the rest of her life avoiding Ne-Yo – but she isn’t exactly holding out hope:

“If he ever releases a greatest hits album it’s going to be a nightmare.”

