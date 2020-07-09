"He saw her disappear." Everything we know about the death of Glee star Naya Rivera.

Naya Rivera's dead body has been found in the Southern California lake where the 33-year-old went missing last Wednesday, July 8.

"Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, the clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body... we are confident the body we found was that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told media on Monday, local time.

Ayub said there was no indication of foul play or suicide, and this was just a tragic accidental drowning.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on Glee, said Rivera's "brilliance and humor were unmatched."

"Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor," the actor wrote on Instagram.

"Just the two of us."

On the morning of her disappearance, the 33-year-old posted a picture of herself with her son on Instagram and Twitter, captioning the post, "Just the two of us".﻿

On July 2, she posted on social media "no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised".

Rivera's life and career.

The 33-year-old starred in six seasons of Glee, playing the popular cheerleader Santana Lopez. Rivera was a child star before landing her big break in Glee.

She starred in sitcom The Royal Family as a four-year-old, and appeared in shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Baywatch and Even Stevens throughout her childhood.

In 2009, she starred as Santana in Glee, a recurring role in season one before being promoted to a main role for the next four seasons.

She, like much of the cast, faced rumours throughout her time on the show - mostly to do with her strained relationship with co-star Lea Michele, who has deleted her Twitter account since Rivera's disappearance.

She has not provided a reason why, but Michele has received a torrent of abusive messages calling for her to comment on her former co-stars disappearance.

Rivera described the Glee set as like a "polygamist cult" in her 2016 memoir, saying the cast would "bed-hop" and had "the sex drive of bunnies".

In 2013, she confirmed she was dating rapper Big Sean after meeting on Twitter, and they announced their engagement in October of that year. They never made it down the aisle, after Sean was rumoured to have cheated on her with singer Ariana Grande.

In her memoir, Rivera said she once ran into the pair hanging out at his house.

"I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? It rhymes with 'Smariana Schmande,'" Rivera wrote.

Naya Rivera and son Josey in February 2019. Image: Getty.

The actress married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014, on the date she'd originally planned to marry Sean. She gave birth to her first child, Josey Hollis, in 2015. The pair divorced in 2018.

The Glee cast have been plagued by tragedy, heartbreak and scandal over the years.

Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson on the show, was found dead in his hotel room in Vancouver on July 13, 2013 from a drug overdose. He was 31 years old.

In 2018, Mark Salling, who played bad boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the show, died by suicide just weeks after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of child pornography.

Feature Image: Getty.

This article was originally published on July 9 and has been updated.

