From face oils to hair masks: 4 lush winter beauty products and their 'savey' dupes.

Anyone feeling like winter is sucking the plump, juicy moisture out of their face, hair and body? Same.

It’s around this time of year we start turning to luscious creams, hydrating masks and soothing oils to give our dehydrated bodies the extra care they need when the weather drops and the track pants stay on.

Everyone’s got a different budget for beauty products – some are fortunate to be able to splurge on luxurious products that make them feel like a billion bucks, and look like pieces of art sitting on the bathroom sink.

Others prefer a humble yet equally delicious taste of self-care with a more affordable price tag.

The good news? There are so many brilliant natural beauty products out there that can wrap you up in a warm, nourishing hug, no matter your beauty budget.

Keep scrolling for four very lush, very bougie natural winter beauty products AND their hard-working ‘savey’ dupes from our friends at Nourished Life, Australia’s home of clean beauty.

1. Face oils.

Spendy: Dr Alkaitis Organic Ageless Facial Elixir, 30ml for $179.95.

We might as well kick off with the bougiest of natural facial serums. This bottle of goodness is exxy, but if you're after the top of the line in organic, sustainable beauty, this is it.

This product contains organic ingredients including the brand's potent 'Signature Skin Renewing and Rejuvenating Oil Complex' (features Andiroba Oil, Marula Oil, Maracuja Oil, Jojoba Oil and more), 24 natural extracts, Vitamin E and Ayurvedic herbs. Together, these work to support cell renewal, visibly smooth the skin surface, deeply moisturise, refine pores and promote a healthy glow. Yep, it's a lot.

The texture is similar to an oil and a little goes a long way. And yes, it does have an earthy scent, but that's just what the ingredients smell like!

Savey: The Jojoba Company Jojoba Oil, 30ml for $19.95.

No joke, this is one of the most recommended products in Mamamia's You Beauty Facebook group.

This humble bottle of yellow liquid wax (jojoba oil, pronounced ho-ho-ba, isn't actually an oil) is brilliant for almost every skin type because of its long list of helpful skin benefits.

Jojoba oil mimics the oil we naturally produce in our skin, and contains Omega 6 and 9 fatty acids, and Vitamins A, D and E. It's hydrating, antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory, and can help treat and heal everything from acne to dehydration.

One pump goes a long way, and because it's not an oil, the product sinks into the skin quickly so you can get on with your day without feeling like a greasy hash brown.

2. Hair masks.

Spendy: Hairprint Botanical Hair Elixir, 30ml for $69.95.

OK, this product is actually more like a hair mask, hair oil and hair treatment in one lush bottle.

The light oil texture is designed to be used a few different ways - as a leave-in scalp treatment applied to dry hair 20 minutes before showering, a little bit on the ends before blow drying, on overnight scalp treatment, even a face and cuticle oil.

Ingredients include Argan Oil, Pomegranate Oil, Argan Oil, Italian Red Mandarin Oil, Rose Geranium Oil Vetiver Root Oil and Ylang Ylang, and it smells as beautiful as it sounds. This blend of pure botanicals nourishes the hair follicles and microbiome of the scalp (yes, your scalp has its own microbiome!) to help restore condition and shine to dry, damaged and thinning hair.

Note for pregnant women - as this product contains essential oils, always speak to your medical professional before use and err on the side of caution.

Savey: Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses® Complex Color Care Hair Mask, 44ml for $5.95.

This hair mask is a brilliant, natural, single-use hair mask (or two uses if you've got short hair) specially designed for coloured hair that smells divine. We'd very much like to smell like this, always.

The intensive treatment adds softness and shine to colour-treated, damaged and dry hair, making it swish like TV commercial hair. It's packed with lots of good things, like the brand's PhytoCellTec® Alpine Rose Stem Cells and BioActive 8 Berry Complex, and Pro-vitamin B5, for healthier, fuller-looking hair.

Work this into damp hair from the roots through to the ends (skip the roots if your hair gets oily quickly). Leave for three to five minutes and rinse out like you would conditioner. Done.

3. Face masks.

Spendy: Leahlani Skincare Meli Glow Illuminating Nectar Mask, 50ml for $73.

This mask is glow in a tub. It's that simple. It also looks and smells like a delicious tropical nectar we might like to eat, but we won't because $73 is too expensive for that.

It has a lush syrupy texture that'll plump, moisturise and illuminate dry, combination and mature skin. And damn, the ingredients list is impressive. Think: fruit enzymes, Vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), Hawaiian Honey, Rose Clay, Hyaluronic Acid, fruit oils, beta carotene, bioflavonoids, vitamins and fatty acids.

These all work to A) eat away dead skin cells, B) fade hyperpigmentation and age spots, C) dissolve bacteria on the skin, D) improve the circulation, E) supports elastin and collagen regeneration and F) plump the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by deeply hydrating the skin.

The mask is an overachiever - pop a teaspoon amount onto clean, damp skin and rinse off after five to 15 minutes, or however long you can handle the tingle of the active ingredients.

Savey: Andalou Naturals Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, 50g for $23.

Like to feel your skincare products working? You'll love this mask because gee does it TINGLE. Again, it looks and smells like a yummy pastry filling or dip you might want to devour, but don't. Leave the goodness for your face.

This mask is all about brightening, exfoliating and resurfacing for smoother, glowy skin. It does this with glycolic acid - the most powerful AHA that eats dead skin cells for every meal - as well as fruit stem cells and healing manuka honey.

If you've got sensitive skin, this one isn't for you because it's got a kick. You'll feel the light prickle and tingle of the AHAs working straight away, and once you rinse it off, the skin looks super bright, plump and juicy.

4. Body Lotions.

Spendy: Sodashi Body Brilliance Cream, 200ml for $104.50.

Offt. If you're after a luxurious, decadent body moisturiser to slather all over your deserving body, this is it.

This Aussie-owned and made product is a spendy, but for the splurge price tag, you're receiving a very generous 200mls of nourishing body treatment that does a lot more than make your skin feel nice. (It does that too.)

The luscious whipped texture is packed with Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Avocado Oil, Sal Butter and Mango Butter. Together, these reduce effects of environmental skin damage and ageing. It's also anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anti-fungal and antiviral, and can aid in diminishing the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

You're also paying for the indulgent experience of using the product: The chic, weighty glass jar. The tiny spatula with which to scoop the product out with. The scent that instantly transports you to a very lovely place somewhere warm where people are feeding your grapes and rubbing your feet.

It's heaven. Very expensive, but heaven.

Savey: Weleda Skin Food, from $14.95.

Last but 100 per cent not least, we bring you another one of the You Beauty Facebook group's favourite buys.

Can Weleda Skin Food offer you the same sensory experience Sodashi Body Brilliance Cream can? No. But what it will do is be the multi-use skin balm you never knew you needed.

Like the Sodashi product, this thick all-over moisturiser contains Chamomile Oil, Calendula Oil and Wild Pansy Oil to sooth and calm rough dry skin, and Lanolin, Sunflower Oil and Sweet Almond Oil to protect the skin from the aforementioned environmental stresses.

And the best bit? You can use this almost everywhere. As a face mask for dehydrated skin. As a makeup primer under mineral powder. As an eye cream to reduce puffiness. As a protective balm around nose and lips in cold weather. A hand and nail/cuticle cream. As a barrier cream for hydrating rough bits before fake tanning. As a split end treatment.

