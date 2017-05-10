She's a 'Working Mum' case study, and she's nude.

News was awash with Federal Government budget coverage today.

Lots and lots of chatter and analysis about infrastructure spending, housing affordability, big bank tax hikes, random drug testing for welfare recipients and… nude working mothers.

In Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph today, the “Working Mum” Case Study was carrying a baby (tick) but then things got a little weird. She’s not wearing any clothes:

It's been a long time since we've seen a nude "Working Mum" talking about her reaction to Medicare changes. The last nude "Working Mum" we saw commenting on the budget was talking about the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

So we have a few questions.