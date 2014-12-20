News
Meet the cheeky nannas who have bared all for charity

ADVERTISEMENT

Forget crochet and lawn bowls – these grannies have a much cheekier pastime.

The group of grannies from the Vale of Clwyd, Wales, recently got their gear off – for a good cause.

The 15 women created The 2015 Wrinklies Charity Calendar for £10, and they are already well on their way to hitting their £10,000 charity target.

Helen Mirren in Calendar Girls.

The group has an average age of 71 and a combined age of 1,053 and they are raising the money for various cancer charities.

The photos feature the grannies and strategically-placed props like foliage, knitting and a laptop.

One woman posed on a horse while a group got together for a shot in a hot tub.

One of the models, Jenny Stephens, 72, told The Daily Mail:

“At our age everything goes south but I don’t care. Life is too short to worry. Between us all we have racked up 1,053 years but I think we all look fabulous for our age. Who cares about saggy bits and the odd wrinkle? We need to cherish our bodies whatever our age.”

[Jenny is our new Life Coach.]

Here is the video of the awesome grannies and their calendar:

