Nadia Bartel has given birth to a baby boy.

Fashion blogger Nadia Bartel and her AFL-playing husband Jimmy Bartel have welcomed a healthy baby boy into their family.

The news broke when Nadia, who writes on her own cleverly named blog Chronicles of Nadia, posted a picture to Instagram of her little man, who is “perfect in every way.”

Aston James weighed in at 3.8 kilos after a healthy birth. The couple announced they were expecting via Twitter with a baby bump picture when Nadia was four months pregnant.

Nadia and Jimmy met in 2008 at the Grand Prix, and tied the knot in February last year. They’ve been regulars on the Spring racing circuit this year, with Nadia sporting stunning custom made designs to fit her bump.

We wish the couple every happiness with their little man.

