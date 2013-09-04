Newsflash! Everything you've heard about "loose" vaginas is wrong.

Giving birth to a child does not a loose vagina make.

Write that one down and share it with your friends, y’all! Because apparently everything we thought we know about our vaginas becoming large gaping holes post childbirth is not entirely true.

The same goes for some of the other myths about ‘tight’ and ‘loose’ vaginas we’ve heard along the years.

You know the ones, right? Namely that women who have a lot of sex have ‘loose’ vaginas, that virgins posses ‘tight’ vaginas and (drum roll please because this one’s a cracker) women who use mini tampons have ‘tight’ vaginas and women who use maxi tampons have more of the juicy-loosey variety of va jay jay.

The good news is that while there is some truth to these theories, most of them are about as true as gossip mags’ claims that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant with twins.

We recently came across an article published in Psychology Today called ‘The Rare Truth about “Tight” and “Loose” Vaginas”.

The long story short (and we mean that because Psychology Today articles are loooonnnngg) is that many of the fears women have about having one child and being ruined forever are a little unjustified. Yes, it’s true.

With that in mind, we’ve listed the top three myths about “loose” and “tight” vaginas and what science has to say in response:

1. The more sex you have, the looser your vagina will become.

WRONG.

According to Psychology Today, “After relaxing during sex, vaginal muscle tissue naturally contracts–tightens–again. Intercourse does NOT permanently stretch the vagina.”

2. Young women – or virgins – have tighter vaginas.

WRONG.

According to Psychology Today, “Anxiety makes the vaginal musculature clench even tighter. That’s why young girls sometimes have problems inserting tampons.”

3. Your vagina never goes back to normal after childbirth.

WRONG (AND A BIT RIGHT).

According to Psychology Today: “If you stretch elastic a great deal, over time, it fatigues and no longer snaps back entirely. That can happen to the vaginas of young women after multiple births. Their vaginal muscles fatigue and no longer fully contract. In addition, aging fatigues vaginal muscle.”

The article states that when teenage women and women in their early twenties have babies, their vaginas should return to normal within six months of giving birth. But it says that as women get older and have more than one child (and as women are having kids later in life these days) there is evidence to suggest that there might be “persistent looseness”.

According to Psychology Today:

The vagina’s tightly folded muscle tissue is very elastic, like an accordion or the mouth. Try this: Pull the corners of your mouth out toward your ears then let go. What happens? The mouth immediately snaps back to its pre-stretched state because the tissue is elastic. Do it 100 times. There’s no permanent stretching. The mouth quickly returns to its pre-stretched state and no one would ever know you’d stretched it. The same goes for the vagina.

Get your hands out of your mouth now and tell us: did you learn something?