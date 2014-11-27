So Myf Warhurst has a blonde bob now.

Images: Twitter / Instagram.

If you grew up in the 90s chances are you listened to Myf Warhurst’s warm, bubbly voice first thing on Triple J Mornings. Or maybe you know her from Adam Hills’ awesome but now defunct music trivia show, Spicks and Specks. Either way, the Double J radio presenter is one of our most loved music industry people.

Which is why we can’t believe we missed that she had dyed her hair blonde and chopped it into a bob. How did we miss this?

From two-toned mess to beautiful balayage – The Chop

Check out Myf’s brown to blonde hair transformation:

The 41-year-old first debuted her bob in September but was scouting for hair inspiration in the weeks leading up to the chop, tweeting “Lena Dunham just beat me to using Andy Warhol’s wig as #hairspiration”.

Take a look at some of the other celeb hairstyles that have us talking…

Who has great hair right now?

Which celebrity style are you loving right now?