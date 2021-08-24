7 beauty buys the Mamamia team are eyeing off this very second.

You see, when it comes to talkin' beauty within the Mamamia team, we're all really into it. Beauty isn't just like a casual interest: it's a full-time hobby, creative outlet, and nightly ritual not to be skipped. It's one of the absolutes in our day that we know we can always count on; like Osher on The Bachelor, or taxes.

With so much change and the fast pace that is expected of us in everyday life, there's something special about the slow and soothing ritual we associate with applying our skincare and makeup.

It’s passion verging on obsession. And Myer feels the same way.

So, we decided to check in and ask the team: What's the one product you've been gunning to buy from Myer this month?

To feed our beauty fixations, they honestly have the latest and trending products we're eyeing off; now our one-stop beauty destination for a wide range of brands at our fingertips, like Benefit Cosmetics, Elizabeth Arden, The Ordinary and Estée Lauder.

So from serums to mascaras, here are the 7 beauty buys the Mamamia can't wait to get our hands on, and we're sure as heck headed to Myer (online deliveries truly do spark joy) to nab them.

Image: Myer.

"I've been eyeing off (pun intended) the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix. Estée Lauder's ANR products just have such a cult following, and yet I've never tried it... but I'm super curious so buying this from Myer next.

"And also because, well, look at it. How fancy does it look! This luxe product is a triple threat that repairs and strengthens the skin beneath your eyes, while also hydrating from its two-time concentrated infusion of Hyaluronic Acid. I'm excited about the massaging applicator too which apparently is custom-designed, so I feel like it's going to really jazz up the experience. Sold." - Bushra.

Image: Myer.

"Can we talk about Phantom's absolutely gorgeous packaging, please? A little robot? So. Cute.

"As if the bottle didn't sell me, I first discovered this scent from a friend who smelled delicious, so I know it comes highly recommended. I'm currently holding the Paco Rabanne Phantom EDT front of mind for any upcoming gifts for the men in my life. Plus I haven't tried it myself, but it's more than a bottle: Phantom is their first connected fragrance, so you just tap your phone on your bottle, connect to Phantom Universe and meet your new wingman! I've never even heard of any other perfume brand doing something innovative like this before.

"The scent is super light and masculine. Quite the game-changing gift idea." - Bronte.

Image: Myer.

"I've been a long-time user of The Ordinary skincare. But one product I've yet to try is their Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, formulated to target lacklustre skin tone and texture. I've always gotten results from The Ordinary products so keen to get my hands on this one.

"This mask aims to remove dead skin cells on the surface of oily and blemish-prone skin, and reveal more radiant skin beneath... so I can't think of anything my lockdown skin honestly needs more really!" - Kieran.

Image: Myer.

"I'm desperately in need of intense hydration, so this one is at the top of my Myer wishlist. There's nothing better than an ultra-hydrating face moisturiser to brighten a skincare routine, which is why this FILORGA Moisturiser is my next beauty fix. Even though it's spendy, I've dived deep and heard it's worth it.

"Filled with hyaluronic acids, this little pot of gold plumps up dehydrated skin while still keeping a super light texture. Super important criteria for me. Plus it helps with fine lines so an added bonus. I cannot wait to get it on my face." - Maddie.

Image: Myer.

"Fact: Elizabeth Arden skincare is next level. Have you tried their lip repair balm? Life altering. So I'm keen to try their Ceramide Retinol Eye Cream this month from Myer. I hadn't heard of ceramides and retinol until last year, listening to You Beauty, but now I've got the run-down so need this in my currently low-key regime.

"It's meant to be fantastic for smoothing, brightening and de-puffing the under-eye area. Plus, there's something so luxurious about having a different treatment for that soft skin around the eyes. Into it." - Ash.

Image: Myer.

"A good mascara will change your life. Take it from me. And Benefit Roller Lash is the single product you need to get your hands on if, like me, your lash lift appointments have been delayed for various reasons (cough, Sydney lockdown, cough).

"The cult product is known for creating spider-y lifted lashes that challenge even the best extensions. I feel like everyone in the Mamamia Editorial team have also raved about it, so you have it on good authority to head to Myer and try it too.

"Full disclosure: this one is a big re-purchase from me." - Emma.

Image: Myer.



"Back when ~browsing~ Sydney stores was legal, the bottle drew me in first, then I got a sniff of the Ralph's Club Eau de Parfum, and oh boy, is it one sexy one.

"It's got all those masculine, woody undertones that will 100% take the person's attractiveness (who's wearing it) to a whole new level. That's a thing right?

"It has fresh notes of Lavandin and Clary Sage balanced with Virginia Cedarwood and luxurious Vetiver. It's basically luxury in a bottle, so I've decided it's what my boyfriend's getting from me for his 30th birthday this month." - Shell.

Feature Image: Supplied.