Three women with three very different hair types try the newest supermarket shampoo: My Soda Australia.

My hair is pretty... dull.

Dry. Flat. Sad.

I've always envied the girls with straight hair that looks soft and shiny because mine typically looks limp and dead.

Despite that, I went my whole life purchasing whatever shampoo and conditioner were on sale at the time, and none seemed to do my hair justice.

Then, the new shampoo and conditioner range from Natures Organics My Soda Australia landed on my desk.

First of all, the packaging is gorgeous! If that alone didn't sell me, it's also Australian made & owned, vegan certified & cruelty free and is made using naturally derived plant-based ingredients.

Consider me curious.

With three different varieties for different hair types: Smooth, Cleanse, and Hydrate, I reluctantly parted with Cleanse and Hydrate so two coworkers with very different hair types could really put them to the test, and I could road test Smooth.

Here's what we thought:

Emma trialling My Soda Australia, Smooth

Like I said, I've always wanted the smooth, shiny hair my friends had through school.

So, I trialled the My Soda Australia Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner.

I was apprehensive about trialling something to smooth my hair as I didn't want to lose the little volume it had, but you might be surprised to know, it actually had the opposite effect! More on that later.

I was immediately drawn to the gorgeous packaging. The aqua is so refreshing and it looked oh so cute in my shower.

On my first wash, I noticed the sweet tropical scent and really appreciated how well the shampoo lathered in my hair. Yes, this is a big shampoo factor for me.

I used a few pumps of the Conditioner and left it on for a few minutes before rinsing off.

After a quick pat-down, I let my hair air dry as I usually do and I mean, my after photo speaks for itself:

Before and after. Image: Supplied.

The shape. The body. Oh, and the softness. If only you could feel it through this screen.

I honestly felt like I'd been to the hair salon for a blow-dry when it was really a quick wash and fresh air. I didn't have any of the frizz that usually pops up at about 11 am, and a few people commented on my very nice hair throughout the day, which is always a win.

To my surprise, the second, third and fourth wash produced similar results and I will now take this smoothing shampoo to the grave.

It is life-changing.

Image: Supplied.

Here's what Kee and Mikayla thought:

Kee, trialling My Soda Australia, Hydrate

I have beautiful curly hair - 3C if you speak curl. It is on the drier side at the moment as I haven’t been very regular with deep conditioning or treatments (I know, very bad). So, I went straight for My Soda Australia’s Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner.

My first impressions were yay for blue (Teal? Aqua? You get me)!! I noticed the other day that my bathroom caddie is packed with millennial-pink product packaging.

The blue/teal/aqua My Soda Australia bottles immediately stood out and I appreciated the ease at which the nozzle is easily switched from open to closed. Some can be really difficult and hello, the travel bubble just opened and I plan to be international* (*Trans-Tasman) very soon.

I was immediately drawn to the fact that My Soda Australia is an Australian company (!!!), is plant-based and cruelty free, and the packaging is both made from recycled plastics and recyclable.

And finally, the ethos of the company. It’s not enough to launch a product or brand to market. Now more than ever we, and particularly the next-gen, are looking for products with purpose. Products that are good for our planet and oceans, and of course us.

My Soda Australia has sustainable refill pouches so the bottles can be re-used, reducing plastic waste by 80%. You can get the refills from the supermarket, and drop off your empty pouch in the REDCycle bin at Woolworths. Reducing plastic waste has never been so easy!

My Soda refillable pouches. Image: Supplied

A hairdresser once told me that shampoo shouldn’t make your hair feel dryer, that, like conditioner, should be nourishing.

A revelation to me at the time, but now how I immediately judge the efficacy of a shampoo for my hair.

Kee, before. Image: Supplied.

This shampoo felt nourishing and softened my hair on application. I was able to get a nice lather the first time around (some shampoos I have to do a double wash to really get in there).

The smell initially is quite distinctive, but after applying it settles and is really subtle.

Now to the conditioner (I used 7 pumps). A lovely creamy texture that gave my hair a nice slip, softening my curls to comb through easily (IYKYK) and then rinse.

Kee, fresh out of the shower.

After rinsing, it felt hydrated and the curls were defined.

Kee, once her hair was dry. Image: Supplied.

I was pleasantly surprised! Not all botanical based shampoo and conditioners work for my hair, unfortunately.

The fact that the shampoo was nourishing and that after washing the conditioner out my hair actually felt hydrated is a big win. I would definitely recommend it.

Now to get my hands on some styling products (watch this space!)

Mikayla, trialling My Soda Australia, Cleanse

My hair is pretty thick, wavey, and as of this moment is now sitting just above my boobs. My hair hasn't been this length for ages. Three years if I’m counting. And to be entirely honest, I don't really know how to care for hair this length.

You see, I've been growing out my jaw length bob since mid-2019. And shockingly I haven’t changed my routine since, even though my hair needs have changed, pretty drastically. And as a result, my hair is a lot drier, a bit wiry, and just not as lush as the cool girls I see and well, aspire to be on my Instagram.

So in need of a change, I took a chance on My Soda Australia’s Cleanse Shampoo and Conditioner as my hair is in dire need of a refresh.

Choosing a Shampoo and Conditioner is all about first impressions for me.

Cute packaging will always draw me in, and like everyone else at the moment, I’m really into minimalism. So the simple and refined pastel blue bottles were the first thing to grab my attention.

The second was the smell.

I’ve always been hyper-aware of scents. My family even jokes that I have the sniffing abilities of a sniffer dog. So regardless of how cute the packaging is, or even how trusted a brand is, if I even mildly dislike the fragrance of a product, it will be a no from me. Thankfully the sweet and fruity scent of the set was very much to my liking.

Now over to the real test, the trial. I don’t know if this is just a me thing but when I get a new Shampoo and Conditioner I will stand in the shower reading the label. I’ve always done it, even as a kid.

So I must admit I was pleasantly surprised when getting down to the nitty-gritty, the set was free from the hidden nasties you’ll usually find in your average shampoo or conditioner. You know, parabens, harsh detergents and mineral oils, that are going to make your hair look lush in the short term and dry it out in the long run (I know my previous shampoo has these in it but I won’t be naming names today!).

Plus, they're Australian made, vegan, plant-based and cruelty free. All the good things I can get around.

Like the good girl I am, I followed all the instructions to tee. I massaged and lathered my shampoo and left my conditioner in for 3 minutes(ish) before washing it out. Thankfully, it has paid off.

The results. And you bet I wore the same top for maximum before & after effect. Image: Supplied.

In the last week, I have definitely noticed a change in my hair. It's a lot less frizzy, and a whole lot smoother and way silkier than it was before.

Oh and it's super shiny!

I've even been subconsciously running my fingers through my hair all week, just because I’m loving how it feels.

And, on closer inspection, my ends are looking a whole lot healthier. I’m no hairdresser but I’m thinking this lovely My Soda Australia set has saved me from a huge chop next time I'm in the chair. I'll be holding onto these two until I get every last drop!

Image: Supplied.



