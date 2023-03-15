'What do these knobs do?' Mamamia reviews the My ilo Glass Pleasure Wand.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real humans to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Brendan (he/him), a 22-year-old living in Sydney reviews the My ilo Glass Pleasure Wand.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

I knew from the moment I saw the My ilo Glass Pleasure Wand for the first time that it would be interesting to play with. It's a sleek glass design with a thick knob on either side and is 4.4 inches long and 1.1 inches wide.

It's a pretty simple design with a pastel orange tone. Because it doesn't have motor functions with different vibrations or textures, I did wonder if it would be enough for me to reach the big O.

I was slightly sceptical, to begin with.

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The Glass Pleasure Wand is $69 – which I find to be quite affordable.

It's a small dildo but after using it, I would argue that it makes up for in quality and impact what it might lack in size (I think it's a great size). It also comes with a really pretty snap bag so I can take it with me travelling – and I certainly will be.

Also, it's made of 100 per cent borosilicate glass and was created for beginners who want to explore their g-spots and p-spots so I think for the price, it feels justified. It actually feels pretty affordable.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

It went inside so easily.

In the past, I've used bigger toys to loosen my downstairs area and as such, I've needed lube to help me. However, this was easy – but if you haven't used a glass dildo before, then you might have difficulty getting used to it at first.

The lube made the toy slippery, so I had to readjust it multiple times. But once I had a rhythm going, it was a smooth journey and felt so pleasurable. Worked like a gem.

I've never used anything like this – the quality is unreal.

Image: Supplied.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Smooth. Adaptable. Fun.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

7/10.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

To start dipping their toes into the sex toy world. I will say though that as a person with multiple sex toys, it can be for anyone. I’m the type of person that thinks going back to the basics is great. This is a GREAT basic toy. It does the job very, VERY well.

Any final words?

It's a goodie and I think everyone needs a pretty glass dildo in their collection.

Found a sex toy that you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Supplied.