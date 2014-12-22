News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

This Sydney bride did a beautiful thing on her wedding day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney woman Manal Kassem got married yesterday.

But instead of rushing off after the ceremony to eat copious amounts of cake and dance the night away, the 23-year-old Muslim woman took a detour: she visited the Sydney siege memorial site at Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD.

There, alongside new husband Mahmod Homaisi, Ms Kassem lay her wedding bouquet amongst the thousand of other floral tributes to the siege’s victims, 38-year-old Katrina Dawson and 34-year-old Tori Johnson.

As the bride lay her bouquet down, curious onlookers burst into spontaneous applause.

Photo: Facebook

Today, pictures of the touching moment — which feature Ms Kassem wearing a beautiful white wedding dress that included a traditional white hijab — are going viral.

“She was going to cancel [the photoshoot] because she didn’t want to be judged…celebrating her wedding in a scarf while people were terrorised,” the couple’s wedding planner Dina Kheir told AAP.

“But she made it a priority to visit the memorial site as the first pit stop,” Ms Kheir said.

Photo: Facebook

After a week of heartbreaking news, this newlywed’s quiet gesture is a story we needed to hear.

Thank you, Manal Kassem, for reminding us the world is still a beautiful place.

Some more tributes to the victims of the Sydney siege:

More social media tributes:
Tags: australian-politics , current-affairs , weddings-and-marriage

Related Stories

Recommended