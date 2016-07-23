This story is developing. Please check back or click “refresh” for the latest updates.

Terror has once again broken out in Europe, sending German city Munich into lockdown following a mass shooting in a shopping centre.

Ten people are dead, including the attacker, and 21 others were injured. Children are among the killed and wounded. Eyewitnesses say they saw the attacker deliberately targeting helpless young children when he began unleashing on diners at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police were investigating a fake Facebook advertisement offering free food at the exact McDonald’s the attack took place. It is uncertain whether the killer posted the ad to lure children into the fast food restaurant.

"I hear like an alarm and boom, boom, boom, I heard, and then I saw all the injured. I was back to back with him, I was in the bathroom with my kid, and I only saw him shoot directly into the faces of children," Lauretta Januze, who was with her young son at the time, told CNN.

"And he's still killing the children. The children were sitting to eat. They can't run."

She said she heard the gunman yell, "Allahu Akbar" (God is great). "I know this because I'm Muslim. I hear this and I only cry."

People were urged to avoid public spaces. A state of emergency was declared in the city, which is the capital of Bavaria and has a population of more than 1.88 million.

The mass shooting follows a string of attacks including the attack in the southern French city of Nice on 14 July and bombings in neighbouring France and Belgium.

What we know so far:

The shooting attack began shortly before 4pm local time (2am AEST) at a McDonald's restaurant and continued on a nearby street, then to at the Olympia-Einkaufszentrum shopping centre, ABC News reports

Munich Police confirmed 10 people are dead, including teenagers and the lone gunman

Sixteen people are still hospital in a "serious condition", including children

Bild, a German newspaper, is reporting that the father of the gunman is being interviewed by police, and their residence being searched

The suspect allegedly lived in the district of Maxvorstadt

The attacker was an 18-year-old with dual German-Iranian citizenship and a long-term resident of Munich. His body was discovered at 8.30pm local time. His motive is not fully clear yet, police say

Police are also investigating a fake Facebook advertisement that was offering free food at the McDonald's where the attack too place. It's unclear whether it was posted by the killer

A video posted on social media shows a man dressed in black walking away from the McDonald's while firing repeatedly on civilians

Police have described the shooting as a suspected terror attack

The Guardian are reporting that the body of the killer was found about 1km away from the scene of the crime and police approached his body using a robot in case he possessed explosives

The Daily Mail reports that the gunman claimed he was shooting individuals because he was bullied for seven years. One male, standing on a balcony, called to the gunman and he responded, "Because of you I was bullied for seven years..."

According to The Guardian, the shooter yelled "I am German" to a bystander before taking his life

The main train station in Munich was evacuated

Metro and bus transport in the city was suspended

German chancellor Angela Merkel will convene a meeting of the country's security council on Saturday

Flags flew at half mast on official buildings across Germany

The French President has labelled the attack as "disgusting terrorism"

The White House has condemned the attacks, which they describe as "terrorist" actions

What we don't know yet:

The identity of the victims will be not released until all loved ones have been contacted by police

There is still no information about the motives of the attack

It is not clear whether Australians were injured in the attack

It is not clear whether the shooting rampage amounted to a coordinated or planned attack

Australia's response:

Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, has issued a statement on Facebook regarding the shooting in Munich, alleging mental illness has played a key role in many of the past attacks.

"Increasingly, the threat is from lone attackers who become radicalised with little direct contact or prior affiliation with known terrorist organisations," the PM posted.

"Though investigations continue, the perpetrators of recent attacks in Orlando, Nice and Germany all appear to have showed signs of mental illness and social dysfunction."

In response to the attacks, the Prime Minister has asked the Counter Terrorism Coordinator to review the trends of mental health and "disturbed behaviour" have with terrorism. In addition, Australia may modify their intelligence and security agencies if any correlations are found.

"The use of trucks and other vehicles also demands a review of the protection available at public places where large numbers congregate and to which vehicles would ordinarily have access.

"We will continue to ensure our security agencies are responsive to changing circumstances, identifying threats as they emerge and keeping Australians safe as they go about their daily lives and enjoy their freedoms."

