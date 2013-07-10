News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

friendship

Mum's awesome breastfeeding rap goes viral

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever been shamed into breastfeeding in a bathroom, this one’s for you! British poet Hollie McNish has taken to YouTube in a spoken word piece called “Embarrassed” to decry the hypocrisy of making women feel awkward about openly feeding their babies while sex is on constant display in culture. "In this country of billboards covered in tits; I think we should try to get used to this," she raps. Amen to that.

Mum of two Sasha Emmons is a writer and editor. Follow her on Twitter andGoogle+.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended