Best & Worst: Mamamia wins media brand of the year.

By MIA FREEDMAN

You guys! As I write this, I’m lying in bed coughing and wearing my mouth guard (I’m a grinder, it’s very rock and roll) and my phone is vibrating its pants off with texts from the Mamamia team at the Mumbrella awards, where we just won… Media Brand Of The Year.

This is an industry award that we never expected to win, even though we knew we were a finalist along with some massive brands with enormous heritage like Women’s Weekly and Marie Claire.

I’ve been here sick today and wasn’t up to getting frocked up or even up from bed at all. So Jason (MM CEO), Jamila (editor) and our Sydney sales team (Steve, Lisa, Krystle) flew the flag and brought home the

prize (well, they’re not home yet as I write this and I suspect they won’t be home for some time).

So proud of our team across the business who need to be named: Jamila, Nat, Lucy, Nicky, Tegan, Marko, Fran, Bec, Kate, Melissa, Tim, Whitney, Steve, Krystle, Lisa, Margie, Justin, Rosie, all our wonderful interns – and Alana, Jo and Kahla from iVillage.

Oh look! It’s an Oscars speech!

Sorry, forgive me. But this is a big, big best.

Worst? Are you kidding me?

What’s the best and worst in your world this week?