Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Mum who ‘deliberately starved baby’ to get money faces child abuse charges.

A mother-of-two from Texas in the United States could spend the rest of her life behind bars after it’s alleged she abused and neglected her children in an effort to make them appear ill.

According to KWTX News, 28-year-old Katelyn Christina Carnline told friends and family her four-month-old daughter was suffering from a rare genetic condition, called Inborn Errors Metabolism, which delays a child’s development and prevents the body from properly turning food into energy.

Police documents allege Katelyn regularly took her young daughter to hospital, telling doctors her little girl was suffering from seizures and she had even had to administer CPR.

Although all tests came back negative, the baby’s declining weight meant she underwent surgery to have a feeding tube put in.

It’s now believed the mother was purposefully neglecting her daughter by not giving her proper nutrition so she appeared more ill.

Katelyn also started a fundraising site for her young daughter in a effort to garner further sympathy and donations.

In a different county, Katelyn is also charged with pretending her older child, a boy, had cancer. In pictures posted online, his mother had shaved his head and placed a breathing mask over his mouth to convince others of his illness.

Katelyn raised more than AU$2700 in donations after she shared his story online.

When the 28-year-old was arrested on March 1, her daughter weighed just 4.5kg. Less than two months later, after being placed in the care of her father, the baby girl is back in a normal weight range for her age group.

The children’s mother has been charged with exploiting and causing serious bodily injury to a child, and faces up to 99 years in prison if she is found guilty.

2. South Australian man accused of killing his partner and her two children due to appear in court.

A man accused of killing his partner and her two children is set to make his first appearance in South Australia’s Supreme Court.

Steven Graham Peet, 31, is charged with murdering Adeline Yvette Rigney-Wilson, 29, and her children, aged five and six, at a property north of Adelaide in May 2016.

He pleaded not guilty to the crimes in the Adelaide Magistrates Court last month with his denials prompting gasps and profanities from some supporters of the victims sitting in the public gallery.

Peet is now listed to appear in the Supreme Court on Monday for arraignment.

The bodies of Ms Rigney-Wilson and her children were found at a house at Hillier on May 30 last year.

Details of how they were killed have not been revealed.

After the deaths, Families SA confirmed they had been in “active contact” with Ms Rigney-Wilson and her children.

3. An 11-month-old baby was assaulted with a ‘pole’ by a woman in Sydney’s west.

A woman has allegedly assaulted an 11-month old child with a pole during a domestic incident in Sydney’s west, AAP reports.

Police say the 27-year-old assaulted the baby and threatened a woman in her 50s at a Prairiewood home on Saturday morning.

She has been charged with numerous offences including stalking or intimidating with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She is due to face Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.

The child was taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital as a precaution and Family and Community Services has been notified.

Police confirmed the incident was domestic-related.

4. Boy, 6, sparks frantic police search. But he just wanted to buy his mum a Mother’s Day present.

A six-year-old boy who sparked a frantic police search when he went missing on Mother’s Day morning has been found and returned safely to his family, Daily Mail Australia reports.

Yesterday morning, Raith left his Highton, Victoria, home in his pyjamas and rode his bicycle alone to an Aldi store to buy his mum a television as a Mother’s Day gift.

The only problem? He forgot to mention to his parents that he was leaving.

His frantic parents shared an image of him on Facebook urging for help and called police when they couldn’t locate their little boy.

Luckily, Raith was found after Aldi staff stopped him at the store’s register when they realised he had no money to pay for the television.

“They saw he was alone and had no money,” a spokesperson from Geelong Police told Daily Mail Australia.

“He has such a kind heart to try and buy his mother a gift for Mother’s Day.”

Raith was returned home safely to his family, giving his mum the best gift of all: a worry-free afternoon.

5. At least one Australian business hit by global cyber attack.

Australian organisations will return to work as the local fallout from the weekend’s global cyber attack becomes clearer.

At least one Australian business has fallen victim to the ransomware attack and there are investigations into two other reports, the Federal Government says.

The malware has wormed its way into thousands of computer systems in an apparent extortion plot, shutting users out unless they coughed up a payment.

Cyber Security Minister Dan Tehan said on Sunday the government received reports of the private sector being impacted, but not Commonwealth organisations.

“There has been one incident of the ransomware hitting a business here in Australia and there could be two other incidents where it has occurred, although we are trying to confirm that,” Mr Tehan told Sky.

“We’re not talking about a government organisation or a hospital or anything like that.

“We’re obviously working with that business, the Australian Cyber Security Centre is engaging with them.”

The ransomware attack struck British National Health Service organisations, along with computer networks of companies and municipalities in dozens of other countries.

A number of hospitals in England and Scotland were forced to cancel procedures after dozens of NHS systems were brought down in Friday’s attack.

Spanish telco giant Telefonica and US delivery service FedEx were among the businesses affected.

6. Dozens arrested on drugs charges at Sydney music festival.

Almost 30 people have been charged with drug offences after a music festival in Sydney’s west, AAP reports.

Police say more than 200 people were searched with 27 charged following the sold-out Midnight Mafia event at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday.

Six people were charged with possessing cannabis, 19 people were charged with possessing MDMA and two people were charged with possessing GHB, police said.

Four men aged between 18 and 23 were additionally charged with supplying a prohibiting drug.

They are scheduled to appear in Burwood Local Court in June.

Do you have a story to share with Mamamia? Email us news@mamamia.com.au