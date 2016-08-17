News
baby

This breastfeeding mum was told to pump in a hotel bathroom. She had other ideas.

Lynda Mazzalai Nguyen was attending a seminar at the Embassy Suites in San Francisco, California.

Before the program began, the breastfeeding mum stopped by the hotel’s front desk to ask if there was a private place where she could pump. Two different staff members told her to use the bathroom.

“FUCK YOU! NO!” writes Mazzalai Nguyen in a now viral Facebook post.

“I told them they don’t eat lunch in the bathroom, so it’s gross to expect me to contaminate baby’s milk in there.”

What followed was a litany of excuses. These are just some of the ones Mazzalai Nguyen heard:

“1) “No, you can’t use the hotel rooms since you haven’t paid for it.” Uhh I paid a fee to attend the seminar which paid YOU, so YES, I am a paying customer.

2) “There are no hotel rooms available. We sold out this morning.” LIES. I found rooms on Expedia!

3) “I don’t feel comfortable putting you in an uncleaned room.” So a dirty bathroom with urine and feces is better than a room someone just checked out of?

Mazzalai Nguyen refused to budge. She was not going to pump in the bathroom, no matter what.

Watch: Mamamia staff on whether they’d let a stranger breastfeed their baby. (Post continues after video.)

Eventually the hotel offered the wine cellar, but by that point she’d had enough.

So, she put on her hands-free pumping bra and pumped in the lobby — right next to the reception desk.

“Fuck you, [Embassy Suites]. I’m livid,” Mazzalai Nguyen writes in her post that was shared on Breastfeeding Mama Talk’s Facebook page along with a photo of her pumping in the lobby.

The mum concludes her post with a warning:

“Do NOT piss off a mama who knows her rights and is a social worker to boot!”

With 19,000 likes and 1,400 shares in 17 hours, Mazzalai Nguyen’s post is definitely striking a chord with mothers. And if the comments are to be believed, her post might just bring about real change.

Featured image: Facebook

Tags: breast-pump , breastfeeding , hotels , motherhood , nursing

