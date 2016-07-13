Mum creates incredible time lapse video of her weight loss. We're watching it over and over.

A mother of two has posted a weight loss video that shows true determination to body transformation.

Justine McCabe from Los Angeles composed the video in time-lapse photography using images drawn from her personal challenge to take a selfie every day for a year.

The video posted to Instagram has since been viewed over 237 thousand times with over 1200 comments.

McCabe wrote on her Tumblr she began emotionally eating after her husband took his own life in 2015.

The turning point was said to have come on a regular Sunday when McCabe realised she could make more out of her life.

“I turned my pain into energy. I let it move me and push me. I was angry and I was done. It was time to shove life back,” she wrote.

McCabe is said to have lost over 57 kilos since she began her journey just over a year ago.

“The death of my husband shook me awake and made me realise I needed to make a lot of changes,” McCabe told The Mirror.

McCabe was reported to have weighed over 139 kilos at her heaviest.

The video has attracted hundreds of messages of support from users in awe of her journey.

“Incredible results! Shows true grit and determination,” one user wrote.

Another user even said the video made them want to change their own life.

"You're an inspiration. This video makes me want to get off my butt and get into shape!" they said.

McCabe began going to the gym at the gentle encouragement from family and friends.

"I knew if I could survive living without my husband and mum then I should push my boundaries and limits to face all fears I had, to live a life they would be proud of," she told The Mirror.

The mother-of-two quickly became a regular gym goer and attended up to six times a week.

McCabe said people who knew her before her journey have their "minds blown" at her transformation.

McCabe continues to encourage others to love themselves through positive reminders of her journey on Instagram (@hairstargetsfit).