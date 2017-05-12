All the best mum phrases you are sure to recognise.

If there is such a thing as a ‘dad joke’ then there is such a thing as a ‘mum phrase‘.

A few of my mum’s favourite phrases to tell me as a child were: ‘failure to plan is a plan to fail’ and ‘you can wish in one hand and piss in the other… see which one fills up first.’

Can you tell she’s a businesswoman?

It seems other mothers weren’t so results focused. A quick poll of the office found other mums warned against picking your nose and wearing dirty underwear. Seems logical.

The video playing above captures some of our other favourites.

Watch it with a smile – just in case the wind changes.