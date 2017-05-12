News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

teens

All the best mum phrases you are sure to recognise.

If there is such a thing as a ‘dad joke’ then there is such a thing as a ‘mum phrase‘.

A few of my mum’s favourite phrases to tell me as a child were: ‘failure to plan is a plan to fail’ and ‘you can wish in one hand and piss in the other… see which one fills up first.’

Can you tell she’s a businesswoman?

It seems other mothers weren’t so results focused. A quick poll of the office found other mums warned against picking your nose and wearing dirty underwear. Seems logical.

The video playing above captures some of our other favourites.

Watch it with a smile – just in case the wind changes.

Tags: comedy-2 , entsteam , facebook-rogue , funny , mothers-day-2 , mum-phrases

Related Stories

Recommended