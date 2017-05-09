Mum discovers daughter's heartbreaking Google search after offering to donate kidney.

On Easter Monday, 12-year-old Jasmyn Campbell was admitted to hospital after going into heart failure. She was severely anaemic and her kidneys were functioning at just two per cent.

Just four days earlier, Melody said her little girl seemed fine, and was suffering from only a slight cold.

Now the Cairns mum is hoping to donate a kidney to her young daughter, after she was diagnosed with childhood nephritis.

"It's heartbreaking to see my little girl going through so much and I wish it was me and not her," Melody told the Cairns Post.

"We have been through hell, our world has been turned upside down but we are strong and we are fighters and we will get through this," she added on Facebook.

"Jas will require ongoing dialysis treatment for 11 hours every night until she gets a kidney transplant."

When Melody told her daughter that she was going to donate one of her kidneys to help her survive, she missed out a vital piece of information.

It wasn't until she opened her daughter's Google search history that she discovered the heartbreaking mistake.

"I went to Google something on her phone and in her history it came up 'will my mum die if she gives me a kidney'," Melody said.

Jasmyn has undergone two blood transfusions, a biopsy, haemodialysis treatment and three separate surgeries. It may be months before Melody can be tested to see if her kidney is a match for her daughter.

The 12-year-old has also been banned from taking part in any contact sport, despite her love for boxing, Muay Thai fighting and staying active.

Friends of Melody, Jasmyn and the family have created a GoFundMe page to help with their medical expenses.