Mum charged with the death of her toddler after driving high on meth.

A young mother has been charged with causing the death of her own daughter while driving high on the drug methamphetamine.

Two-year-old Saphire Te Aroha Skipper-Hira died on January 13 in a violent crash in which she was hurled from a rolling car on New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay expressway near Hastings, Stuff reports.

Police said the Nissan vehicle the girl’s 21-year-old mother Valencia Marie Skipper was driving appeared to have crossed the centre line before rolling and landing in a roadside ditch.

Paramedics could not revive Saphire and she died at the scene. Her mother and aunt were taken to hospital with non-critical injuries.

Police have now handed Skipper the rare charge of causing the toddler's death while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The charge carries the same maximum penalty as drink-driving causing death. Skipper is facing up to 10 years in jail or a $20,000 fine.

Detectives said there was a child restraint in the back of the car but they are investigating whether Saphire was not buckled in at the time of the crash.

Stuff reports Skipper is also facing a second charge of driving while forbidden.

