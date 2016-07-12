News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Mum charged with the death of her toddler after driving high on meth.

ADVERTISEMENT

A young mother has been charged with causing the death of her own daughter while driving high on the drug methamphetamine.

Two-year-old Saphire Te Aroha Skipper-Hira died on January 13 in a violent crash in which she was hurled from a rolling car on New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay expressway near Hastings, Stuff reports.

Police said the Nissan vehicle the girl’s 21-year-old mother Valencia Marie Skipper was driving appeared to have crossed the centre line before rolling and landing in a roadside ditch.

Paramedics could not revive Saphire and she died at the scene. Her mother and aunt were taken to hospital with non-critical injuries.

Police have now handed Skipper the rare charge of causing  the toddler's death while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The charge carries the same maximum penalty as drink-driving causing death. Skipper is facing up to 10 years in jail or a $20,000 fine.

Detectives said there was a child restraint in the back of the car but they are investigating whether Saphire was not buckled in at the time of the crash.

Stuff reports Skipper is also facing a second charge of driving while forbidden.

The Australian government launched an anti-meth campaign last year, Ice Destroys Lives.

Tags: children , crash , drugs , ice , meth

Related Stories

Recommended