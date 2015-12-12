We’ve been bombarded with promos for next year’s blockbuster sequels.

At this point, you basically have to be living under a rock to not know about the ‘Finding Nemo’ sequel, ‘Finding Dory‘. We’ve all been riding the ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2′ high for about three months now. Same goes for ‘Zoolander 2’.

We can’t escape the ads, and we can’t escape the hype.

But what about the other franchises that are also set to return to our screens next year, albeit more quietly?

Here is a list of the lesser-known sequels that will be coming your way in 2016. Get your popcorn ready.

Now You See Me 2

Watch the trailer for Now You See Me 2 below (post continues after video).

The 2013 U.S. thriller film will be continued next year, with a return of the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman. The film will follow the story of gifted magicians trying to oust an unethical tech magnate.

There’s been a notable inclusion to the cast this time, with Daniel Radcliffe set to play the role of Arthur Tressler’s wealthy son.

Bad Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising

It was one of 2014’s most successful comedies, so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Zac Efron, Seth Rogan and Aussie Rose Byrne will be back with their neighbourly antics soon.

Ice Age: Collision Course

Watch the Ice Age: Collision Course trailer below (post continues after video).

Ah, Ice Age. It’s been over a decade since the first instalment of the franchise went BANANAS and changed the way we view sloths forever.

Well, prepare yourself for the FIFTH (yes, fifth, we are that old) Ice Age movie in 2016, folks!

The Strangers 2

If you’re into horror films (why, for god’s sake WHY DO YOU LIKE THESE THINGS?!) you’ll be familiar with the 2008 flick, The Strangers. It’s great news for anyone looking for a good adrenaline rush – the original film which directors said was “inspired by true events” is being followed up with a second movie.

It’s not yet clear whether the scary sequel will be released theatrically, or going straight to DVD.

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Watch the Alice Through the Looking Glass trailer below (post continues after video).

If there’s any chance you were disappointed by the much-anticipated 2010 Alice in Wonderland film (confession: we were), Tim Burton has the chance to make it up to us with the franchise’s sequel.

Alice Through the Looking Glass will be arriving in May this year, and is set to include a whole lot of time-travelling madness.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Never Go Back is the 18th book written by novelist Lee Child, which has been adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Cobie Smulders. After the original Jack Reacher film surpassed $200 million worldwide, it makes sense that Jack Reacher and Danika are returning to our screens.

You can expect to see them around October 2016.

Which sequel are you most excited about?