Who needs supermodels and socialites when your local gyno and nanny are keen to be squad members?

According to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Victoria’s Secret Angels donned in glittery lingerie are all well and good, but they don’t make for TRUE squad members.

To have a kick-ass squad, you need people who value efficiency and expertise. You know, those who help out with real day to day issues. The people who cure your UTIs, who babysit the kids, and who sit on the PTA committee.

Because a squad that gets sh*t done, like the day-to-day errands, is a DOPE squad and far better than any kind of glamorous girl squad you see walking down catwalks/red carpets in tube tops… obviously.

TV’s funniest women showed the world what a real girl squad looks like on Saturday Night Live last night. And we’ve gotta say, their squad looks pretty damn good to us.

But, obviously, there’s no DOPE squad without Amy Schumer. So it was essential that she join Fey and Poehler to do a killer “post-apocalyptic walk” in true Tay-Tay style.

Taylor Swift, listen up, because this is what a girl squad really looks like!

Which girl squad would you rather be a member of: Taylor’s or Tina and Amy’s?