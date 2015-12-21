News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Move over, Tay, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have a girl squad of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who needs supermodels and socialites when your local gyno and nanny are keen to be squad members?

According to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Victoria’s Secret Angels donned in glittery lingerie are all well and good, but they don’t make for TRUE squad members.

To have a kick-ass squad, you need people who value efficiency and expertise. You know, those who help out with real day to day issues. The people who cure your UTIs, who babysit the kids, and who sit on the PTA committee.

Because a squad that gets sh*t done, like the day-to-day errands, is a DOPE squad and far better than any kind of glamorous girl squad you see walking down catwalks/red carpets in tube tops… obviously.

TV’s funniest women showed the world what a real girl squad looks like on Saturday Night Live last night. And we’ve gotta say, their squad looks pretty damn good to us.

But, obviously, there’s no DOPE squad without Amy Schumer. So it was essential that she join Fey and Poehler to do a killer “post-apocalyptic walk” in true Tay-Tay style.

Taylor Swift, listen up, because this is what a girl squad really looks like!

 Which girl squad would you rather be a member of: Taylor’s or Tina and Amy’s?

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , social-media , women

Related Stories

Recommended