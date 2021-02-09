Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to Melbourne. Here's what you need to know.

Yes, well. This is the 2021 gift we all needed.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the iconic Baz Luhrmann film, will be visiting Melbourne (the first city since its broadway debut!) this August.

Set in 1899 Paris, Moulin Rouge! follows Christian, a poet and writer, as he falls in love with the lead cabaret dancer at the Moulin Rouge.

It blends 160 years of music of all genres, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga including with new song additions from Katy Perry, Sia and Beyonce.

And there is a very exciting installation in Melbourne this week to celebrate.

"Visit Victoria is thrilled to see the return of live performance to Melbourne and is looking forward to welcoming Moulin Rouge! The Musical to town in August, fresh from Broadway," Visit Victoria CEO, Brendan McClements said.

"Melburnians can show their love for theatre and our great city with the week-long L’amour sign installed on the red carpet steps of the Regent Theatre."

The installation will be open daily (from midday to 9pm) to the public between the 8-14 February, and will display the French word for "love" (perfect for those Valentines' Day photos).

Image: Supplied.





“Moulin Rouge! is a love story about a group of Bohemians trying to keep their stage show alive, and that has felt very real for us a company, with our Broadway production still on hiatus due to the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Global Creatures CEO and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Carmen Pavlovic.

“As an Australian business, to be able to proceed with our Melbourne production, and be in a position where we are now hiring cast and crew, is a tremendous privilege. The iconic line – ‘To Truth, Beauty, Freedom and, above all, Love’ - is indeed very close to home this year. We love theatre, we love the joy it brings, and we cannot wait for the red windmill to start turning in Melbourne.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, the 19th February at 9am AEDT. You can purchase them from Ticketmaster, or, as a Mamamia reader, you can access exclusive pre-sale tickets on the 18th of February.

All you need to do is sign up to our 'competitions and special offers' newsletter, which you can find here!

You can also get advanced access to tickets by signing up at moulinrougemusical.com by Valentine’s Day.

Feature Image: Supplied.