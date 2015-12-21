"I look forward to haunting you": A mum has written a perfect goodbye letter to her family.

Heather McManamy, 35, died from breast cancer this month and — in her own words — “it sucks.”

The mother to four-year-old Brianna and wife to husband Jeff penned a letter to her family and friends before her death, which is as foul-mouthed as it is frank and heartbreaking.

“I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is, apparently, I’m dead,” the letter posted by her partner to her Facebook starts.

It has now been shared more than 16,700 times.

Heather writes of the unexpected, all encompassing joy of motherhood, the randomness of tragedy and the importance making the most of every day.

“Please do not tell Brianna that I am in heaven. In her mind, that means that I chose to be somewhere else and left her. In reality, I did everything I could to be here with her, as there is nowhere, NOWHERE, I would rather be than with her and Jeff,” she says.

“I love nothing more than being her mummy. Nothing. Every moment with her was a happiness I couldn’t even imagine until she came crashing into our world.”

To her husband she writes:

“I was unbelievably lucky to spend over a decade with the love of my life and my best friend, Jeff. True love and soulmates do exist. Every day was full of hilarity and love with Jeff by my side. He is genuinely the best husband in the universe.”

Heather refuses to call her illness a ‘battle’ or a ‘journey’, rather she describes it as an unfortunate part of her life.

“Don’t say I lost to cancer,” she writes. “Because cancer may have taken almost everything from me, but it never took my love or my hope or my joy.

“It wasn’t a ‘battle’ it was just life, which is often brutally random and unfair, and that’s simply how it goes sometimes.

“I didn’t lose, dammit. The way I lived for years with cancer is something I consider a pretty big victory. Please remember that.”

Read the post in full here: