Eileen and her son were found dead in their QLD home. Her partner has been charged with their murders.

Warning: This post contains graphic details which may be distressing for some readers.

Jifeng 'Eileen' Liu was believed to be in a relationship with her partner "for some months" before police were called to her Brisbane home this week.

The 47-year-old and her 20-year-old son Wenhao Du were found dead on the second floor of their Stretton home, after police were called to the property around 9:40am on Monday.

Eileen's 49-year-old partner, Weifeng Huang, is also believed to live at the property. He raised the alarm by calling triple zero.

After arriving at the home, Huang unlocked the front door for police officers who were confronted by "large amounts of blood" on the staircase of the property.

"The scene was confronting, it has been described as a frenzied attack on the two deceased persons," said Brisbane Region Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham.

He confirmed the mother and son were found at the top of the stairs "in a bedroom on the right-hand side" and were dressed in "night attire".

Watch: Brisbane Region Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham addresses media. Post continues below.

Police also located two "bladed" weapons at the scene.

"I can also confirm that the [alleged] weapons that were located yesterday that were described as two bladed weapons are in fact a long-handled kitchen knife and a meat cleaver," Massingham told reporters.

Huang was treated for injuries and taken to a hospital in Brisbane where he underwent surgery.

He has since been charged with two counts of murder and remains under police guard.

On Tuesday, he attended a court hearing from his hospital bed via telephone, where he was unable to apply for bail and his matter was adjourned until September.

Jifeng 'Eileen' Liu. Image: Facebook.

Detectives believe Huang left the home in a silver SUV at 4:22am on Monday and was gone for about half an hour.

"The exact location of that vehicle for that period of time still remains a mystery," said Massingham.

"We do call upon people, delivery drivers, couriers, people going to work early, that may have seen that vehicle in the vicinity of this address during that 31-minute period to contact Crimestoppers."

The alleged victims have relatives overseas and police have been working with the Chinese community to "piece together the complex matter".

"We are liaising with our colleagues overseas to provide timely advice to friends and family during this difficult time."

Image: Queensland Police.

Wenhao Du's father and Eileen's ex-husband, Peiwu Du, told The Daily Mail, his son was studying at TAFE and working as a local apprentice electrician.

"My boy said he was very happy with his company as his co-workers are very nice and I know they all loved him. He studied very hard, he's a very gentle person, he works hard every day," he told the publication.

Autopsies will be carried out this week.

- With AAP.

Anyone who has information for police can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Feature Image: Facebook.