The most googled question about sex comes as no surprise at all.

Ever wondered if your google habits are normal?

If your questions are part of a silent majority of questions flooding the internet, with no one willing to speak their confusion out loud?

Perhaps this will settle things.

New UK-based research from Durex has uncovered the most commonly searched question relating to sex. And we don’t think anyone will be all that surprised.

‘Where is the G-spot?’ is the most commonly googled question relating to sex, followed by ‘How to make a woman orgasm’.

Funny, that.

Spicing up your sex life isn't all that hard.



According to Jane Chalmers, a Lecturer in Physiotherapy at Western Sydney University who wrote about the G-spot for The Conversation, the G-spot, traditionally, shouldn’t be too hard to find.

“The G-spot lies on the anterior wall of the vagina, about 5-8cm above the opening to the vagina.”

The swelling area, in that vicinity, she says, is the G-spot.

“At first, this touch may make the woman feel as though she needs to urinate, but after a few seconds may turn into a pleasurable sensation. For some women, however, this stimulation remains uncomfortable, no matter how long the stimulation continues.”

Interestingly, and perhaps a reason as to why it’s so heavily googled, there’s also debate about whether every woman even has a g-spot.

“The G-spot certainly exists in some women. However, not all women will find the stimulation of the G-spot pleasurable.”

And maybe that’s why so many people are struggling to find it.