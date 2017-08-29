These are the most popular birthdays around the world. And they all have a raunchy link.

It’s your birthday.

Finally, a day that’s all about you! But as you scroll through all those Facebook wall posts it’s kind of fun to think about who else is celebrating.

There are 365 days in a year and about 7.4 billion people in the world, so let’s just say if you decide to throw a joint party with all your birthday twins next year, you’re going to need a pretty big venue.

Back in 2006, Harvard University’s Amitabh Chandra looked at the birth dates of every baby born in the United States between January 1, 1973, and December 31, 1999. Her findings were published in a chart in The New York Times.

A chart that Andy Kriebel of Viz Wiz recreated into the interactive heat chart below.

Interestingly, according to the chart the top 10 most likely birth dates are all in September, with September 16 coming in at number one.

If you do the maths, this means people are, erm, getting “jiggy with it” around the exact same time of year. That time being the holidays. And summer. And Christmas.

Go figure.

A quick look at my Facebook shows that I have seven friends with that birthdate.

The least likely birthdate is of course leap day, February 29, but when you take that out of the equation, the holiday season is the least common with Christmas day, December 25, followed by New Year’s Day, January 1, topping that list.

