Feast your eyes on 23 of the world's most amazing cabins.

At some point we’ve all wished the life had a pause button.

That time could stand still for a week or two and we could relax and take some time away from the world.

There’s no better place to do that than a cabin. They’re cozy, they’re remote and they’re just so darn adorable.

You can ‘be at one with nature’ or simply enjoy time away from people, in a hot bath with a glorious view.

23. Let’s ease in with your run-of-the-mill log cabin.

5. Because a Cabin Castle is the foundation of fairytales.

4. A cabin so big you'd never have to leave.

#cabinporn via @samuelelkins #radculture #keepitwild #washington

A photo posted by RAD CULTURE (@radicalcult) on Jun 24, 2015 at 12:16am PDT

3. A bit of a fixer-upper ...

It's a fixer upper. #modernthrift #cabinporn

A photo posted by Modern Thrift (@modernthrift) on Aug 10, 2015 at 7:51am PDT

2. Norway? Norway.

1. That's it, we're quitting our jobs and buying an island in the middle of a lake.

#cabinporn | Photo by @chrisburkard. Location: Maligne Lake, Canada. So, so awesome... #radculture #keepitwild

A photo posted by RAD CULTURE (@radicalcult) on Mar 14, 2015 at 3:47am PDT

Agree with our list? Let us know in the comments. 

