Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. More charges laid against man who left 10-month old in scalding hot shower.

The 23-year-old man who allegedly left a baby in a scalding hot shower, leaving the baby with injuries to 40 per cent of his body, has had further charges laid against him.

Penrith Local Court heard the man was alone with his girlfriend’s baby at their home on Sunday 22 November when the baby vomited so the man put him under the shower. The man allegedly then left the infant under the hot shower while he went to have a cigarette and charge his phone.

When he returned to the shower, the little boy’s skin was peeling off.

He allegedly told attending police he “f—-d up” and feared he’d lose custody of his own child.

Magistrate Gary Wilson said the injuries were “severe” and included “unspecified head injuries resulting in severe bruising to his skull, face and jaw”.

“The burn injuries are described as being horrific,” he said.

Police will allege the injuries are consistent with blunt force trauma.

Following further investigations yesterday the man was charged with five additional charges; causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three charges of common assault.

The man appeared at Penrith Local Court on Monday where he was again refused bail reports Fairfax Media.

2. French nursery teacher “made up story” about being attacked by Islamic State sympathiser.

A nursery school teacher who said he was stabbed by a masked man claiming to be acting on behalf of the so-called Islamic State made up the story, French prosecutor have said.

Police were called after the teacher said he was attacked with a box-cutter or knife as he prepared for lessons at a school just north of Paris.

Authorities were told that as the man carried out the attack, he shouted: “This is Daesh (another term for Islamic State). This is a warning.”

The report sparked a manhunt in the northern Paris suburb of Aubervilliers.

But authorities have now said that the whole story was invented, the BBC reports that prosecutors said he had wounded himself with a box cutter and was now being questioned as to why he lied.

The teacher is being questioned by local police.

3. Queensland premier urges caution over Gerard Baden-Clay rally.

Queensland’s premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged people protesting the downgrading of Gerard Baden-Clay’s murder conviction to be cautious.

On Friday a rally will take place in the Brisbane CBD to pressure the government to appeal sooner.

However Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk who says she supports the group’s right to protest urged them to be cautious.

‘I won’t be commenting any further in relation to the matters that could prejudice an appeal and I would urge caution with others as well,’ she said.

Allison Baden-Clay’s cousin Jodie Dann said “people want justice.”

“The government has been talking about domestic violence and stopping it and then something like this happens (the Court of Appeal decision) and you say where is the justice in that,” she told The Courier-Mail.

4. Shocking bullying video makes headlines worldwide.

A video of a young boy being beaten and kicked by a bully outside a school in Victoria has gone viral. The video shows a teenager attack another boy as the victim pleads, “What did I do?”

It is thought to have been taken outside a school in Victoria.

5. Lindt Café first anniversary to be marked with ceremony tonight.

A ceremony tonight at Martin Place will mark the first anniversary of the Lindt Cafe siege.

The ceremony will begin at 8.15pm on Tuesday in Martin Place between Phillip and Elizabeth streets.

Members of the public can view the ceremony on screens at designated areas between Phillip and Macquarie streets, and between Elizabeth and Castlereagh streets, in Martin Place.

6. Women living alone feel less lonely than men.

A report from the Australian Institute of Family Studies has found that 26 per cent of people living alone reported feeling lonely often, compared to 16 per cent of people living with others.

But it is men who feel lonelier than women.

Senior Research Fellow, Professor David de Vaus said a quarter of all Australian households were now made up of people living alone, up from one-fifth in the mid eighties.

“The study found loneliness and lower life satisfaction levels were more evident among men who lived alone, than women, who typically adjusted more quickly to changing circumstances.

“Loneliness increased more sharply for men when they started to live alone than it did for women who appeared to ward off loneliness by increasing their involvement with friends and family.

“Overall, living alone led to a sustained increase in loneliness among both older and younger men. While older women experienced an increase in loneliness, this tended to be short-term.”

7. US town rejects solar farm after residents say it would suck up all the sunlight.

A town in the US has rejected a proposal for a solar farm following public concerns it would suck up all the sunlight.

The good folk of Woodland, North Carolina, vetoed at the proposal to allow Strata Solar Company to build a solar farm off Highway 258.

During the Woodland Town Council meeting, one local man, Bobby Mann, said solar farms would suck up all the energy from the sun and businesses would not go to Woodland, The Roanoke-Chowan News Herald reported.

Jane Mann, a retired science teacher, said she was concerned the panels would prevent plants in the area from photosynthesizing, stopping them from growing.

Ms Mann said she had seen areas near solar panels where plants are brown and dead because they did not get enough sunlight.

She also questioned the high number of cancer deaths in the area, saying no one could tell her solar panels didn’t cause cancer.

The council voted three to one against rezoning the land and later voted for a moratorium on future solar farms.

8. Australia’s top pet names revealed.

We love our cats and dogs but it seems we just aren’t very original with their names.

Medibank Pet Insurance has revealed the top pet names for Australia’s dogs and cats and Bella was the most popular choice for both.

Followed closely by Charlie, Max, Molly and Coco.

The top 10 dog names 1. Bella 2. Charlie 3. Max 4. Molly 5. Ruby 6. Coco 7. Buddy 8. Oscar 9. Lucy 10. Toby The top 10 cat names 1. Bella 2. Charlie 3. Oscar 4. Max 5. Molly 6. Coco 7. Missy 8. Mia 9. Tiger 10. Jasper

