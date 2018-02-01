Attention cheaters: Monopoly is releasing a special edition just for you.

We all know someone who sneaks money from the bank – the Monopoly bank that is. And now there’s an official version of the game designed specifically for them.

It’s called Monopoly Cheaters Edition and it’s set to be released in the second half of this year.

So how would a version that encourages cheating actually work?

Well, in addition to the Chance and Community Chest cards there will also be 15 Cheat cards, describing common cheats such as knicking cash from the bank, avoiding paying rent and swapping a house for a hotel on your property or taking one off a competitor's.

Five cheat cards will be on the board at any one time that you'll all be trying to carry out without getting caught. And if you do? Well, it's straight to jail. There's even a handcuff attached to the game to slap on your wrist.

There are also some differences to the game's board, including some properties that are cheaper than usual, or even free.

They've also made it easier to sneak money than ever before - by ditching the designated banker. Instead, players will control the bank on their turn.

For those wondering why Monopoly makers Hasbro have suddenly decided to embrace cheating, Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of Hasbro, told Insider it was because they realised so many people were doing it.

"A recent study conducted by Hasbro revealed that nearly half of game players attempt to cheat during Monopoly games, so in 2018, we decided it was time to give fans what they've been craving all along - a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating," Berkowitz said.

"We're excited to see what fans can get away with and how they'll react to the new sneaky twists in the game."

And we're excited to see if this puts an end to Monopoly-related fights - or increases them.