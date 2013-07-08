Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Kevin Rudd has launched the Labor party’s first 2013 election campaign advertisement, in which he says that, “I believe people want all of us to raise the standard.” In his 30-second message to Australians, Rudd says that negative politics needs to stop and uses several of his infamous hand gestures (although sadly no ‘fair go thrown out the back door’.

2. Legendary British television presenter Sir Michael Parkinson has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Sir Michael, 78, told The Sun that he has started intensive radiotherapy. He said: “I have cancer – and I must admit it is a bore … I am 78. Of course mortality is on the mind. But I’m not afraid.”

3. A school in Nigeria has been attacked by radicals, killing 42 people. Most of the deceased are believed to have been students, some of whom were burned alive. The attackers are believed to be radicals from the Boko Haram insurgent group.

4. News Ltd has reported that it is unlikely the knitted kangaroo Julia Gillard was crafting for the royal baby will be given as part of the official Australian gift to Prince William and Catherine Middleton. A spokeswoman for Kevin Rudd said that Therese Rein and Jessica Rudd were currently thinking about what might make an appropriate gift and that, “it will be Australian, precious and very special for both baby and Mum.”

5. Tennis player Andy Murry has become the first British male to win Wimbledon in 77 years. He prevailed in the final last night in straight sets over Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

6. Yesterday a surfer a Bondi beach in Sydney was knocked unconscious by a whale.

A 15-metre whale surfaced yesterday morning at the beach and flipped its tail, throwing several surfers into the air.

Bishan Rajapakse was knocked unconscious by the whale’s tail; the surfer spent the day recovering in St Vincent’s Hospital.

7. An Asiana Airlines flight has crash landed at San Francisco airport, killing two teenage girls and injuring another 19. The horrific video footage of the plane’s dramatic landing, leaves you shocked that so many passengers were able to survive. The two school girls who lost their lives were visiting the United States from China and were thrown out of the plane when it crashed.