Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. The Coalition’s spokesman on immigration, Scott Morrison, has said that asylum seekers sent to Papua New Guinea may still be able to resettle in Australia. According to Morrison, the PNG government have said that their agreement with the government would not prevent refugees from returning.

Morrison told Channel 10’s Meet the Press: “The Prime Minister [of PNG, Peter O’Neill] conceded to myself, and Tony Abbott, and Julie Bishop, that there is nothing in the agreement that prevents people being resettled back into Australia.” Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has said on the issue that, “Mr Rudd is essentially misleading the Australian people.”

2. Of the 125 asylum seekers allegedly involved in the riots at the Nauru immigration detention centre – which left the facility in ruins – 58 people have been charged by police. Accommodation and other buildings were burned to the ground, and tents will be set up to provide temporary shelter for asylum seekers.

3. The former editor of Girlfriend magazine and tween title Total Girl, Sarah McCarthy – previously Sarah Cornish – has passed away after a heart attack in hospital on Saturday morning. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2010 – and despite undergoing chemotherapy and a hysterectomy, the cancer spread to her bowel, bladder and colon. Sarah continued to fight, but friends and family said her health began to deteriorate last week. Rest in peace, Sarah McCarthy.

4. A Norwegian woman who reported a rape during a business trip to Dubai, has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for having sex outside of marriage. 24-year-old Marte Deborah Dalelv told Associated Press that she plans to raise awareness of Islamic legal codes, so that other travellers do not experience what she has. She said, “I have to spread the word. … After my sentence we thought, ‘How can it get worse?'” Mamamia have reported on a similar case in the past, which involved a 30-year-old Australian woman.

5. News Ltd have reported on a South Australian case, where a 14-year-old boy posed as a girl on a fake Facebook account, and then encouraged his male friends to privately send him nude photographs. According to reports, the SA Police investigate “three or four” sexting cases a week. The boy could allegedly face a lengthy jail term.

6. On Sunday an earthquake measuring 6.5 on the richter scale hit parts of New Zealand – including Wellington. There was some minor structural damage and parts of the city were left without power, but there have been no reports of major damage nor a tsunami alert. Over 100 ‘aftershocks’ have been recorded since, and are likely to disrupt life for residents in cities during the beginning of the week.

7. Comedian Mel Smith has passed away at the age of 60, after having a heart attack in his home on Friday. Friend and fellow actor Griff Rhys Jones said, “I still can’t believe this has happened. To everybody who ever met him, Mel was a force for life. He had a relish for it that seemed utterly inexhaustible.”

8. News Ltd have reported that former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller spent last night custody, after being refused bail yesterday when he appeared in court. 38-year-old Miller was allegedly found with the drug ice in his possession on Saturday night. Only 10 days ago he appeared in Waverley Local Court on drug charges. He pleaded not guilty.

9. Fairfax have reported that the Cosmetic Physicians Society of Australasia is pushing for government guidelines to regulate the practice of cometic surgeons, so that procedures such as liposuction cannot be performed on teenagers.