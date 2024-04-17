The good news story we needed this week.

In news that will help lift your spirits, Insta-famous bird Molly the magpie has been reunited with his best friend Peggy the staffy.

"Molly is home," owners Juliette and Reece shared on their Facebook page on Monday.

"We are overwhelmed with emotion right now."

Watch: To Dogs. Our Best Friends. Post continues below.

In 2020, Queensland couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen were out walking their Staffordshire terrier Peggy when they came across Molly as a chick on the ground.

The couple attempted to reunite the magpie with its parents but had no success and brought him home with them.

That’s when an unlikely friendship began.

Peggy and Molly's bond became so close that Peggy began to produce milk for the magpie which helped keep him alive.

Their documented friendship went viral on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, earlier this year, the Department for Environment, Science and Innovation (Desi) said the magpie had been "taken from the wild unlawfully with no permit, licence or authority".

In an emotional video, the couple announced they had "surrendered" Molly to the authorities in March because of a small number of complaints from people.

"We are devastated," they said.

After a huge public outcry, Molly has now been allowed to return home to the Gold Coast, where Peggy, and the couple's other staffy, Ruby, were waiting for him.

"It was a very exciting reunion at the (department) this morning for us with a little cry of happiness from Molly," the statement said.

"When we arrived home, the Peggy and Ruby wiggly bottoms were in full force and a few excited noises from Molly."





Queensland's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) shared the news via a statement, no doubt putting an end to the hundreds of angry messages they were likely receiving on the daily.

"(DESI) has approved a specialised license and today returned 'Molly' the magpie to a couple who took it in as a nestling in 2020," the department said in a statement.

According to independent veterinary experts, Molly is "highly habituated" and may suffer from developmental issues, making her unfit for the wild.

The decision was made in accordance with the Nature Conservation Act 1992, and the department sought legal counsel before allowing Molly to return home.

Juliette and Reece are now required to follow strict government conditions to keep Molly, which includes undertaking wildlife carer training and advocacy and public education to encourage appropriate wildlife rehabilitation.

They are also not allowed to profit off of Molly or his image.

"These conditions are standard for all specialised licenses held by wildlife carers in Queensland and ensure the best outcome for the bird’s ongoing health and wellbeing," read the statement.

Australia was hooked on Molly's story since his family was forced to surrender, garnering over 800,000 followers on Instagram.

Molly's carers would regularly post photos of him and his best friend Peggy, showing the pair playing and taking naps together.

Even the Premier of Queensland, Stephen Miles, got involved, advocating heavily for his return.

"This morning the Department has advised me that the couple can secure the appropriate licence. The team will work with them now to do that," the state leader said on Wednesday last week.

"It's good news and means Molly can come home very soon.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has written to me to share their concerns and advocate for Molly's return."

Feature Image: Facebook.