Pregnant model shares incredible footage of her baby moving inside her.

A pregnant model has captured incredible/freaky/beautiful/slightly disturbing footage of her unborn baby moving around inside her stomach.

Rocio Guirao Diaz’s video has been viewed more than 113,000 times since she posted it to Instagram over the weekend, and attracted more than 500 comments from fans fascinated by the sight of her undulating skin.

“There’s no way that’s real!”, wrote one commenter.

“And people ask me why I don’t want one,” wrote another.

“I had already forgotten what it was like. What a beautiful and unique feeling.”

Rocio Guira Diaz

As well as having stared in campaigns for brands like Everlast, the 32-year-old was once a contestant on Bailando por un sueño, Argentina’s equivalent of Dancing with the Stars.

Already mum to a 6-year-old named Aitana and a 4-year-old named Indio, Diaz and her partner Nicolás Paladini plan on naming the Instagram-famous baby Roma.