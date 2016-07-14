News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

pregnancy

Pregnant model shares incredible footage of her baby moving inside her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pregnant model has captured incredible/freaky/beautiful/slightly disturbing footage of her unborn baby moving around inside her stomach.

Rocio Guirao Diaz’s video has been viewed more than 113,000 times since she posted it to Instagram over the weekend, and attracted more than 500 comments from fans fascinated by the sight of her undulating skin.

“There’s no way that’s real!”, wrote one commenter.

“And people ask me why I don’t want one,” wrote another.

“I had already forgotten what it was like. What a beautiful and unique feeling.”

Rocio Guira Diaz

As well as having stared in campaigns for brands like Everlast, the 32-year-old was once a contestant on Bailando por un sueño, Argentina’s equivalent of Dancing with the Stars.

Already mum to a 6-year-old named Aitana and a 4-year-old named Indio, Diaz and her partner Nicolás Paladini plan on naming the Instagram-famous baby Roma.

Tags: baby-2 , celebrity , pregnancy , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended