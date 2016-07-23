Karen Ristevski's ice-addicted stepson's chilling statement: 'I would've liked to kill her.'

On April 18 2019, Borce Ristevski was sentenced to nine years in prison for the death of Karen Ristevski.

A man claiming to be the stepson of missing Melbourne woman Karen Ristevski has told police he did not kill his stepmother, despite acknowledging existing tensions between the two.

In an interview with the Herald Sun, Anthony Rickard, 32, told the paper his father, Borce, is Ms. Ristevski’s husband.

Rickard told the paper that although he did not kill his stepmother, he “would’ve liked to”, telling the paper he was “very capable” and citing an ongoing family conflict that had torn the family apart. The paper did not specify what exactly caused the conflict and what the conflict entailed.

He admitted he was currently battling an ice addiction and had confronted his stepmother over family tensions in the weeks before she disappeared.

The 32-year-old said he was shocked to hear of his stepmother’s disappearance just 10 days after he called her to talk about the conflict which he believed had been “swept under the carpet”.

“Then I felt the guilt that it was because of me, ringing up to confront her.”

Rickard admits he cannot account for his movements on the day she vanished.

Ristevski has been missing from her Avondale Heights home for 24 days now, after she was was reported missing after allegedly walking from her home about 10am on June 29.

It is alleged she left the family home after engaging in a disagreement with her husband about the couple’s finances.

Actor Samuel Johnson is one of many to come out publicly and plead for information for his friend’s disappearance, claiming it is out of character for Ristevski to simply up and leave without warning.

“Karen’s a sensitive, generous, intelligent and kind woman,” he said.

“She is the last person in the world you would expect something like this to happen to … she never puts a foot wrong. Our hearts are bleeding for her daughter.”