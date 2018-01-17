Police are on a mission to find a bride after finding a stolen USB full of wedding photos.

Thousands of dollars and thousands of hours are spent every year planning the perfect wedding.

And anyone who’s been married will know that the big day comes and goes so quickly, often the only memories you have are the ones a professional photographer has captured.

But for one Queensland woman, even those memories went missing when a USB stick containing the files from her wedding was stolen.

The USB was found at the property of a 19-year-old man in Logan, between the Gold Coast and Brisbane on January 4.

The man was arrested on January 4 in relation to 27 property offences committed over the space of two months.

One of the items the man stole was a USB containing a number of wedding and family photographs, and Queensland Police are now desperate to find their owner.

Sharing one of the images – of a bride and two bridesmaids – on Facebook, police are asking for anyone who recognises the woman to come forward so the precious memories can be returned to their rightful owner.

"Do you recognise these ladies?" the Queensland Police Service shared.

"Please help us reunite some special photographs with their rightful owner, possibly from the Logan area."

The image, posted online yesterday, has already been shared more than 8000 times, with many expressing their hopes the images would be returned.

"Well done QPS for taking the making the effort to do this. I know I'd be overjoyed to have them back if they were mine," a woman wrote.

"Beautiful pictures I hope they find the owners soon," another commented.

Others still shared their admiration for what was clearly a stunning wedding.

"I don't know them, but would like to say they look amazing!" one woman wrote, while anther added, "Those bridesmaid dresses are gorgeous!"

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

If you know the bride, Mamamia would also love to hear from you. You can contact Jessica Clark on jessica.clark@mamamia.com.au.

