This mother and daughter are missing in Victoria. Have you seen them?

The search for an elderly Victorian woman and her disabled daughter continues after the pair went missing six days ago.

Isabel Stephens, 89, and Judy Stephens, 53, were last seen on Sunday at a pub lunch in Tatong, near their hometown of Benalla.

The family reported them missing on Tuesday and a search started that afternoon.

Locals have opened an information booth in Bridge street on Saturday, with police urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pair to come forward.

Search parties have swept the mountain terrain, local ranges, nearby water courses and water storage facilities near where the women were last seen.

Inspector Troy Hargadon said the search would continue until the women were found, but said there were serious concerns about the pair’s health.

“We understand there is a lot of speculation in the local community in relation to the whereabouts of Isabela and Judy but we are keeping an open mind and following up every lead possible,” Inspector Hargadon said.

He said it was “vital” for people to call police if they saw something.

Police have concerns for the pair due to Ms Stephens’ age, and because her daughter has a disability and a medical condition that requires regular medication.

The last sighting of the women was in the regional town of Tatong, just 27km from their hometown of Benalla.

Tatong Tavern owner Christopher McCabe said the pair had eaten a meal about 1pm on Sunday and then set off after saying they were visiting a relative for dinner that evening.

“Isabel is a very intelligent, confident lady,” he told AAP on Thursday.

“People are worried for their welfare and if they are in good health.”

The women are believed to be travelling in a 2007 Toyota Yaris with the registration number WAB580.