Bekah's mum filed a missing persons report. But millions of people knew exactly where she was.

If we ever needed a reminder that when you go on a reality show, you really, really need to sit down and have a decent conversation with your parents about it, this is it.

Sure, the experience is unwanted and will most definitely be excruciatingly awkward, but you should probably, you know, let people know you’re leaving.

For Bekah Martinez, a contestant on The Bachelor US this year, she didn’t think it was necessary to do so.

Instead, the 22-year-old told her family she was leaving to work on a marijuana farm.

But after being gone since November 12th 2017, disappearing from social media, and not responding to calls, Bekah’s mum filed a missing person’s report.

On September 17th, Bekah announced to her Instagram followers that she may be unreachable for the next short while.

“If you need to contact me, well … tough luck!,” she posted.

How… cryptic. A smidge more detail would be nice, but if we’ve learnt anything from watching countless seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, it’s that the quest for love on national television needs no explanation.

Listen to: Is UnReal Season 3 based off Sophie Monk’s time on The Bachelorette? (Post continues after audio.)

According to The North Coast Journal, an avid The Bachelor viewer also happened to be an avid reader of California Department of Justice’s website, where they’d recognised Bekah’s face from the 35 missing people listed there.

Now sporting a pixie cut and vying for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr, Bekah hasn’t been hesitant to poke fun at the rather amusing situation.

We hope for the sake of Bekah’s, no doubt, emotionally distraught mother, she makes it all the way to the end of the competition.