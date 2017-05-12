WARNING: Reports of spike in missing hairbands across Australia.

There have been fresh warnings to keep an eye on your hair accessories after a spate of missing hairband reports across the country.

Amy*, 25, from Tasmania told Mamamia she had bought “dozens” of hairbands and had stored them in only one spot in her house.

“I put them on the nozzle of my cleanser so I can use them when I wash my face,” she said.

Yesterday, the Tasmanian's entire collection of black plain hairbands went missing.

It's not the first time it has happened but Amy admits she never buys hairbands "pre-emptively".

"I don't expect them to go missing, I've taken measures during my life to make sure they don't go missing."

But somehow Amy's hairbands keep going missing.

A suspected hairband bandit is also on the loose in Sydney and wanted in connection to the bobby pin heist of 2016.

"It's just like socks, " says 33-year-old mum, Rachel*. "It's a mystery. They just disappear. One minute I have a stack, the next day ... nothing."

Rachel also says keeps her hairbands in one location in her home.

"At first I thought it was because I misplaced them, so I put them all in a jewellery box in my bathroom cabinet," she explained to Mamamia.

"I'd find them all over the house and return them to the one spot. Then, this morning I could not find one. Not one," she added.

"I bought a pack of 40 a week ago. It really bugs me."

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of hairbands go missing every day across Australia and police have no leads.

"This never happened with scrunchies," says 41-year-old Jackie*.

The mum of three said her daughter's often complain of "stolen" hairbands but Jackie can still remember her favourite black velvet scrunchie she kept on her dresser every day.

"Perhaps its bulbousness was the secret to it not going missing," Jackie says. "Or maybe it was just ugly."

This week new cases have spurred a fresh appeal for more information on the whereabouts of specifically black non-slip hairbands.

Specifically in Rachel's Sydney flat.

Reports indicate that keeping your hairbands in the same place every day do not necessarily mean they are safe.

If you have any information that can help hair accessory police please call HAIRSTOPPERS on 1800 111. *

*names have changed and don't call the number because it's fake.

