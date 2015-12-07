Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Police appeal for missing 10-year-old girl.

UPADTE: The girl has been found safe and well. A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the girl was found in Maroochydore, about 15 kilometres from her Palmwoods home.She was found nearly 24 hours after she set off for a friend’s house on her bike.

Earlier we reported: Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 10-year-old girl on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The little girl was last seen at her home in Palmwoods, near Nambour yesterday at around 11.30am.

She went for a ride on her blue BMX bike and has not been seen since.

The girl was wearing a pink skirt and white shirt and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen the girl or may have information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

2. Teenager who died at Stereosonic festival named.

The 19-year-old man who died at Adelaide’s Stereosonic festival has been named as Stefan Woodward.

Mr Woodward died after allegedly taking a dose of an orange pill with a dollar sign on it. Police released an image of the drugs allegedly linked to his death.

Two other people are fighting for their lives after attending the Adelaide Stereosonic and a Melbourne man is also in a critical condition.

In Brisbane 19 people have been taken to hospital overnight after attending the festival.

The mother of Mr Woodward, Julie Davis, has spoken about his tragic death after claims her son was mocked for seeking help.

“I keep asking what could have stopped me from losing my son, and my other two sons from losing their darling brother,” she said.

“More than anything I want something good to come of this tragedy. I want organisers of events like these to make sure there is enough first aid on offer to make sure that no one gets turned away, and no one feels they need to wait.

3. Woman charged with “very violent” murder of man in QLD.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found in a roadside ditch in Brisbane’s bayside on Saturday.

The 51-year-old man’s body was found near a driveway of a semi-rural Capalaba property. Police said the man appeared to have met a “violent demise”.

The Capalaba woman has been charged with one count of murder and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Investigators are satisfied a third party was not involved in the alleged murder.

4. Children drive 35km for help after mother falls into well.

Two children drove 35 kilometres for help in remote New South Wales after their father inhaled gas while working in a well and their mother fell in trying to help him.

Tragically the 29-year old man died at the bottom of the well in remote north-western NSW, about 220km northwest of Lightning Ridge.

Police said the 29-year-old man was installing a water pump when he was overwhelmed by fumes, about 5:30pm on Saturday.

He died at the scene.

His partner, 28, then tried climbing down the well to help him, but fell 30 metres when the rope ladder broke.

Police said the couple’s two children, aged 12 and 13, drove 35 kilometres to a nearby road, where they flagged down a passing driver, who phoned emergency services.

Superintendent Jim Stewart from the Castlereagh Local Area Command said”It’s a large property, the kids obviously have the skills and the knowledge to be able to drive a vehicle 35 or so kilometres to get help,” Superintendent Stewart said.

“But also to take people back to where they were too in such a panicked state, I can only imagine the panic the poor kids were in.

“If [the woman] had not been found, and certainly over time there could have been a very real chance that lady could have lost her life.

“Thanks to the response of those young boys, her children, I can only say how proud their mother would be of them and her family.”

The woman was rescued from the well about 1:00am on Sunday, eight hours after she fell in.

5. By-election result a “shock” for Turnbull.

Saturday’s by-election in the safe Liberal seat of North Sydney has come as a shock to the Prime Minister reports News Limited.

Trent Zimmerman claimed Joe Hockey’s seat but with a 13 per cent swing against the government.

“I think (Malcolm) will be shocked,” one senior Liberal MP said. “This was not in line with what we were expecting.”

The Daily Telegraph reports the Liberal Party spent $600,000 to retain a seat considered unlosable.

6. “Respectful relationships” program will help counter violence against women.

Students in year 10 in Victorian will from next year get detailed lessons on sexualisation and sexual imagery.

The curriculum will see pornography, sexting and music videos analysed by high school students as part of a broader push by the Andrews government to teach young people about respectful relationships.

Education Minister James Merlino said that young people would be encouraged to explore and discuss issues aimed at tackling “the unrealistic, sexist and sometimes violent images that young people may be observing in the media and pornography”.

“Research shows that sexualised images and exposure to pornography shape young people’s notions of gender, sexual expectations and practices. It also affects their body image and sense of self,” Mr Merlino said.

“Often the images put forward in the media present unrealistic portrayals of reality – this can obviously have some very concerning repercussions for young people.”

Under the program schools will be required to roll out a new “respectful relationships” program from next year, designed to challenge negative attitudes that can often lead to violence, particularly against women.

The Age reports that Year 10 students will examine issues such as sexting, explicit imagery, the role of music videos and advertising, and the unrealistic portrayal of women and relationships through pornography.

7. London responds to Tube terror attack:#YouAintNoMuslimBruv.

Twitter has responded to the London Tube attack with what is being deemed a very “London” response.

After an attacker seriously injured one man and wounded two others at Leytonstone Tube station calling out what witnesses claim was “this is for Syria”, several videos of the incident have been shared on social media.

One of the videos, uploaded to Twitter by @YusufP94, shows police restraining a man believed to be the attacker, while an onlooker can be heard shouting: “You ain’t no Muslim bruv.”

#YouAintNoMuslimBruv has begun trending on Twitter.

8. Gun sales spike across the US.

Various US news outlets are reporting that in the wake of the shootings in San Bernardino last week that left 14 people dead gun sales have spiked in the United States.

ABC News reports that many California gun stores have seen a rush on guns

“The knee jerk reaction of politicians is immediately after an event like this to take advantage of it for political goals and will try to restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Sam Paredes, spokesman for Gun Owners of America, told ABC News.

“So there is a natural rush to gun stores to purchase guns and ammunition.”

A gun store in Iowa told KCCI that their sales have shot up more than 30% in the past three weeks, and that they’ve been especially busy since San Bernardino.

9. Morgan Freeman’s plane crash lands.

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman’s plane had to make an unexpected landing in Mississippi after a fault with the tyre but nobody was injured.

Freeman, 78, said that the plane made a forced landing on Saturday but he said they “landed safely without a scratch”.

“I cannot say the same about my plane,” he added.

The Shawshank Redemption actor was on his way to Texas to shoot a segment for the series ‘The Story of God’.

The plane made the emergency landing in Tunica, 36 miles away from Clarksdale where it took off.

Freeman told The Wrap “Sometimes things don’t go as planned and a tyre blew on take-off which caused other problems. But thanks to my excellent pilot Jimmy Hobson we landed safely without a scratch. I cannot say the same about my plane.

