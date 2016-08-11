Miss World Australia finalist passes away after car accident.

Just two weeks after walking in the finals for Miss World Australia, 17-year-old Elyse Miller-Kennedy has died.

Last Wednesday night the young model was critically injured in a head-on collision with French tourists, just five weeks after obtaining her probationary driver’s licence. She passed away surrounded by loved ones yesterday afternoon at Townsville Hospital.

After the accident, the year 12 student was transferred from a local Cairns hospital to Townsville via helicopter to receive specialist treatment, where her family travelled to be by her side.

Katrina Porter, a family friend, delivered the awful news of Miller-Kennedy’s passing on the fundraising campaign page that was set up to support the family.

“We are absolutely devastated to announce ‘Elyse Miller-Kennedy’ passed away yesterday afternoon at Townsville Hospital Intensive Care Unit, surrounded by beloved family and friends after losing her week long battle to live after a tragic head on collision on Wednesday 3rd August 2016.”

“The support the community has shown has been absolutely resounding, thousands of messages and well wishes not only from locals, but globally. There have been friends, neighbours and strangers helping where ever they can, businesses have been fundraising and the prayers of the faithful are echoing from afar.”

Police are adamant the 17-year-old wasn’t at fault for the accident that claimed her life, with Cairns Forensic Crash investigator Scott Ezard telling The Courier Mail the aspiring model could not have avoided the oncoming disaster.

“The investigations clearly show Elyse was a completely innocent party in this tragedy,” he said.

It has since been reported the tourists were driving on the wrong side of the road when they smashed into the teenager’s car.