Ouch. Miss Canada has been stripped of her crown 24 hours after winning it.

1. And the runner up steals the crown….



AWKWARD.

Someone made a major boo-boo at the Miss Universe Cananda pageant over the weekend. Twenty-six-year-old Denise Garrido was crowned the winner, only to be told the next day that there had been a scoring error and she had only in fact come fourth.

Fourth!

In what was apparently a case of ‘human error’, someone who may need an optical check-up entered the judges’ handwritten scores incorrectly into the pageant score calculation computer (probably just a calculator, but whatevs), which resulted in the top 5 places being jumbled.

The actual winner (who was named the first runner-up on the day) was Riza Santos, also 26. She was given the crown in a private ceremony the next day – in what was probably every first-runner up’s dream come true. She will now represent Canada in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Garrido, who is too old to compete again next year (no Miss Universe can be older than 26, OBVIOUSLY) said that when she was told the crown was not hers to keep: “My heart sank. I was so sad.”

3. David Beckham caught on camera kissing another girl.

His girl, to be exact. In what has injected the interwebs with an overload of cuteness, David Beckham was caught on the KissCam with baby daughter Harper at an LA Kings game with the whole fam on Tuesday night.

Check out the ACHINGLY ADORABLEvideo here (if you don’t want to watch a bunch of randoms kissing skip to 1:07):

5. Victoria Who? Miranda releases own lingerie line.

In a move that may strain the positive relationship between Miranda Kerr and her previous wing-suppliers, the supermodel has reportedly made plans to release her own lingerie line, just months after parting ways with lingirie giant Victoria’s Secret.

Kerr apparently sent a ‘top-quality, hand-crafted’ bridal white lingerie set to Jennifer Aniston for her to wear on her wedding night. An exclusive inside source has revealed to US OK Magazine (so it must be true) that Jen’s exact thoughts were “It’s sexy yet classy too, and absolutely beautiful. Everyone said she looked beautiful.”

It’s not clear who ‘everyone’ is and why Jen was trying on her underwear in front of them, but one thing we can be sure of: based on this foolproof evidence, Miranda Kerr is almost certainly about to become a lingirie tycoon.

7. Who do you think should play Hillary Clinton?

A Hillary Clinton bio-pic is in the works and there are reportedly already frontrunners for the lead role.

Rodham, due out 2016, will focus on the year 1976, when Clinton was still a young lawyer in Washington.

Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Chastain, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johanssen have all apparently expressed interest in the role. Director James Ponsoldt said: “They’re all wonderful actresses. We’re very fortunate that a lot of really great actors are interested in playing these roles. We’re in an enviable position.”

So… who do you think would play H-Rod best?

9. Woops! Another celeb learns they should always check if their mic is turned off on live TV.

Adam Levine, Maroon 5 singer and coach on the US version of The Voice, got himself into a bit of hot water this week after letting something slip while his mic was still on.

Two of his favourite contestants were voted off by the public, and in a moment of exasperation, Levine let slip: “I hate this country.”

Check it out here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wP3tHjuL65E

Cue social media FLIP OUT. Americans aren’t exactly known for being laid back when it come to their patriotism, and Levine copped it BIG time on the interwebs. He ended up having to apologise, releasing a statement saying:

I obviously love my country very much and my comments last night were made purely out of frustration. Being a part of The Voice, I am passionately invested in my team and want to see my artists succeed. Last night’s elimination of Judith and Sarah was confusing and downright emotional for me and my comments were made based on my personal dissatisfaction with the results.

Lesson learned: Don’t mess with the people who have a song called America, F--k Yeah!