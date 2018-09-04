– With AAP

1. Teen “sent home” with Panadol less than 24 hours before meningococcal death.

A Central Coast teenager’s grieving mother said her daughter was sent home from hospital with over-the-counter painkillers less than 24 hours before she died of meningococcal disease.

On Tuesday Mischelle Rhodes, 19, went to Gosford Hospital after experiencing a fever.

“The hospital did some blood tests, gave her Nurofen, gave her Panadol and sent her home,” her mother Anjini Rhodes told Seven News.

“They said she was okay.”

But Mischelle’s conditioned worsened and the next morning she returned to hospital – only to be told that it was too late to save her.

“And (Mischelle) told me, ‘Doctors told me I’m going to die,” Anjini told Seven News.

“I thought she was going to be okay.”

The tragedy follows the death of a 38-year-old Central Coast woman from the W strain of meningococcal disease in early August.

However, the strain that claimed Mischelle’s life has not been confirmed and authorities say there is “no known link” between the two cases.

Ms Rhodes begged people to be aware of the symptoms and insistent on treatment.

“Don’t leave hospital till everything has been looked at – all the blood tests,” she said.

“It just took my beautiful girl away so fast.”

Central Coast Local Health District’s Peter Lewis shared his sympathies in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this young woman at this tragic time.”

He said that meningococcal disease is very uncommon in NSW, but that anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical help immediately.

A total of 41 cases have been reported in NSW this year, according to NSW Health. Nearly half (19) were the B strain, while 11 were the W strain.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash, dislike of bright lights, nausea and vomiting.

Meningococcal bacteria does not easily spread between people, nor do they survive well outside the human body.

2. Yacht where Australian model’s body found leaves Greece.

The superyacht on which Australian model Sinead McNamara died has reportedly left the Greek port where it was moored.

Fairfax Media reports the superyacht, owned by Mexican mining billionaire Alberto Bailleres, was allowed to leave the island of Kefalonia on Sunday and is now headed for the western Mediterranean.

The yacht had been held while the death of the 20-year-old from Port Macquarie was investigated.

Ms McNamara was found tangled in rope and in critical condition at the rear of the vessel in the early hours of Thursday during her last shift.

She died as she was being airlifted to hospital, media reports say. She was to have met up with her sister that day.

Fairfax, citing a source, says an autopsy has not been completed but police, who have viewed CCTV from the yacht and questioned all the crew, believe there are no suspicious circumstances.

3. The fight to win Malcolm Turnbull's seat heats up.

The fight to win Malcolm Turnbull's safe Sydney seat is heating up, in no small part because the ousted Liberal prime minister's son has called on political donors to side with Labor.

ALP candidate Tim Murray says his friend Alex Turnbull spoke with him shortly after Malcolm Turnbull lost the Liberal leadership and asked: "What can I do to help?".

Mr Turnbull's son has taken to Twitter to encourage people to donate to Labor ahead of the Wentworth by-election saying it's the best "bang for the buck" they'll get.

He is also sharing ALP campaign material via social media.

The former prime minister told reporters from New York his son was able to express himself now that he was out of office.

The Liberal Party preselection is down to three names including Peter King, who lost the seat to Mr Turnbull in 2004.

Tony Abbott's sister Christine Forster has declined to run for Liberal preselection but City of Sydney councillor Kerryn Phelps is considering running as an independent.

A by-election date is yet to be set but will likely be in mid-October.

A recent opinion poll has the Liberal and Labor parties at 50 per cent on a two-party preferred basis in a sign voters could punish the government for dumping Mr Turnbull.

4. Married teen had written "goodbye" note to NSW husband accused of terror plot.

A married teenager accused of plotting a terror attack with her husband told her "Boo Boo" she would never give evidence against him and that Allah was her legislator, a Sydney jury has heard.

Alo-Bridget Namoa and husband Sameh Bayda, both now aged 21, are accused of preparing a terrorist attack and having multiple documents connected with terrorism.

Both were aged 18 when arrested in early 2016.

On the first day of their trial in the NSW Supreme Court, crown prosecutor Nicholas Robinson said the pair had a large volume of extremist material including Islamic State and al-Qaeda magazines.

"They considered Islam under attack around the world and they had an obligation to respond," the prosecutor told the jury on Monday.

Mr Robinson said a "goodbye note" Namoa had written to her husband was found on one of the couple's phones, while Namoa authored a neatly handwritten and unsigned note found at Bayda's home.

Addressed to "my Boo Boo", the handwritten note in effect told Bayda she'd never give evidence against him.

"Allah is my legislator, I don't follow their corrupt laws," the note stated, according to the prosecutor.

Mr Robinson said the evidence included thousands of images, numerous graphic videos of executions and other deaths, and social media profiles that showed the pair had adopted alternate names or kunya.

Namoa also linked Bayda, whom she married in a 2015 Islamic ceremony, to a group on messaging platform Telegram that gave "advice to those who cannot come to Sham" - the Syrian area of the Levant.

Mr Robinson said, when confronted by police at his home, Bayda told his wife to delete messages between the pair that were contained on her phone.

Police later retrieved more than 5000 deleted messages from Namoa's phone.

The prosecutor said Bayda's phone contained several selfies with "IS salutes" and extremist documents including one that advised the "perfect place to kill" by stabbing.

The jury heard when police raided a home in early 2016, Namoa started trying to dress herself and asked the whereabouts of her skirt and gloves.

She then attempted to get her handbag in which police later found a hunting knife and a folded black Shahada flag.

5. Peter Dutton to face no-confidence vote over au pair scandal.

The Greens and Labor will support a no-confidence motion in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton over the visas for au pairs affair.

Pressure is mounting on the failed Liberal leadership challenger over his intervention in two visa cases to save to European nannies from deportation in 2015.

Greens MP Adam Bandt will move the motion when federal parliament resumes next week, with fellow crossbencher Andrew Wilkie and Labor set to support him.

The vote is set to be tight with the government's numbers in the lower house diminished by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's resignation and Kevin Hogan's move to the cross bench.

"Peter Dutton has failed to explain why he misled parliament and now he must go," Mr Bandt said.

The cases relate to an Italian au pair who was linked to Mr Dutton's former Queensland Police colleague, and a French woman who had worked for a relative of AFL boss Gillon McLachlan.

Mr Bandt says Mr Dutton misled parliament by saying he had no personal connection to the cases.

"Peter Dutton has been caught out, he has no explanation and if he won't resign, parliament should make it clear it has no confidence in him," the Greens MP said.

But Mr Dutton has strenuously denied any misconduct, saying he's kept a list of Labor MPs who have come to him with "quirky" visa cases.

"Labor can ask me 10 questions every day when we go back if that's what they want to do, but they'll get a whack back," the minister told reporters in Brisbane.

"To say I had some personal link or that I was acting on behalf of, you know, somebody that I was personally associated with is complete nonsense."

Labor leader Bill Shorten said the home affairs minister was under the pump because of internal pressure relating to his role in dumping Mr Turnbull.

"It's not what you know it's who you know under this Liberal government. That's not the way to run an immigration policy," Mr Shorten told reporters in Brisbane.