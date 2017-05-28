This is everything we know about Miranda Kerr's wedding to Evan Spiegel.

A backyard wedding isn’t exactly a backyard wedding when the gardens are owned by a billionaire tech founder and his supermodel wife-to-be, is it?

Hollywood is all but falling over itself this weekend with reports that Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is marrying Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel at their Los Angeles home on Saturday night Los Angeles time.

PEOPLE reports guests have been spotted arriving at the $16 million home ahead of the evening wedding, after caterers and employees were seen prepping what they have described as a “lavish and classy” affair.

The wedding is believed to be fairly intimate, with only 30 of the couple’s closest friends and family reportedly invited, including Kerr’s grandparents who have flown in from Gunnedah for the occasion.

The 34-year-old model and her 26-year-old tech founder fiancé first met t a Louis Vuitton dinner in New York in 2014. They were first spotted out together in LA in June the year after. Kerr had previously been married to actor Orlando Bloom, whom she has a six-year-old son, Flynn, with.

When the couple first purchased the home in May last year, the Australian Financial Review reported the house – once owned by Harrison Ford – has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, ocean views, a library, swimming pool and a pool house. The house is also believed to have a two-storey guest house on its premises.

The purchase, however, wasn’t a stretch for the billionaire couple, with Spiegal alone reportedly worth more than $5.4 billion.

In July last year, Kerr announced their engagement on Instagram after dating for just over a year. The image of the sizeable diamond was overlayed with (obviously) a Snapchat filter.

The couple made headlines back in February, when, in an interview with The Times, Kerr appeared to suggest they were yet to have sex, describing her partner as “very traditional.”

When the interviewer, Richard Godwin, told Kerr he wasn’t planning on having another baby for a while, she asked, “So what are you using for protection? Are you pulling out or what?”

Godwin said he and his partner were using birth control, to which Kerr said, “I don’t!” When Kerr concurred – saying she too had no plans to have another baby in the immediate future – the model explained her partner is “very traditional”.

When pressed on “traditional relationship,” actually means, Kerr said: “We can’t… I mean we’re just… waiting.”

If all is to be taken at face value, the couple could be in for quite a ride tonight.