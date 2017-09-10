Miranda Kerr says at home she 'empowers' her husband to be masculine.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit magazine, Miranda Kerr has shared how her high-profile marriage works behind closed doors – literally.

The model, entrepreneur, mother and wife has previously attracted attention for her traditional view of marriage and relationships, and her latest interview is no different.

“At work, I’m like ‘We need to do this!’ and, ‘This needs to happen!’ But at home, I slip into my feminine and empower Evan to be in his masculine,” she told the magazine.

When pressed on what that entailed, she clarified: “Just be more in my feelings. More gentle, leaning back. It’s a nice balance.”

Of course, the Evan she mentions is Evan Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat and the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The same “traditional” Evan whom she famously hinted was waiting until marriage for sex a few months back in an interview with The Times.

Alas, she went on: This advice, like Chinese whispers in real time, travelled down from her grandmother.

“My grandma taught me that men are visual and you need to make a little effort. So when [Evan] comes home, I make sure to have a nice dress on and the candles lit. We make time to have a nice dinner together.”



Serena Williams, Miranda Kerr, Amber Heard, Alison Williams and more are turning to Silicon Valley for their latest squeeze. Are Tech Boyfriends the new Trophy Boyfriends?



The masculine versus feminine dichotomy within the Kerr household is no fresh news, with the model telling The Edit back in 2013 she approached her then-marriage to actor Orlando Bloom in a similar fashion.

“I am quite dominant in my career, so what really works for me when I come home, is to relax more into the feminine side,” she said at the time.

“If you’re really an alpha female, you don’t allow [your partner] to have the space to feel like the man in the relationship.”

Well, whatever works for her.

For more Mamamia celebrity news: