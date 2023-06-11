Every question you have about the new reality TV show Million Dollar Island, answered.

If you're a fan of social experiments that test the boundaries of human endurance, both physically and mentally, then you're in for a treat!

Prepare for an extraordinary reality TV adventure as 100 individuals, equipped with $10,000 bracelets, venture to a secluded desert island, competing for a chance to win a million dollars, courtesy of the producers of Farmer Wants A Wife.

The game is in the name – Million Dollar Island is all about the survival of the fittest. The show will follow along as the contestants live free from all the comforts of home, isolated from their friends and family.

The experiment and viewers at home will observe the 100 cast members fight for their share in the money, competing in challenges to win the $10,000 bracelets.

Not to mention, the last person standing will be crowned Australia's ultimate survivalist – a title that obviously comes with some serious bragging rights.

These perfect strangers are required to do precisely whatever it takes to win, with absolutely no limits to how dirty they will get.

Contestants will need to lie, steal and manipulate one another to remain in the game. Plus, they'll need to create strategic alliances for power, whilst also being physically fit and strong enough to prove useful. Anyone else getting Survivor vibes?

Here's absolutely everything you need to know before watching Million Dollar Island.

Meet the host.

Former Royal Marine Ant Middleton, known for his work on SAS Australia, is joining the show as host. Ant has endured the toughest conditions throughout his life. Ant says he will push the contestants to their breaking points, in a test to find the most physically and mentally fit.

"You're going to see a different side to me," he teased.

Image: Channel 7. Meet the cast.

The show will see contestants joining from all corners of the country, with a diverse group of nurses, council workers, farmers, parents, retail workers, tradies and more.

From the mix we already have a few front runners to keep our eyes on.

Image: Channel 7. Image: Channel 7. Brett, a 45-year-old environmentalist from Queensland says he's willing to break every rule to claim his share of the prize money.

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get those bracelets. I'm not worried about ruffling feathers."

Brett continued, this time a little more unhinged, "If I've gotta cut someone’s left leg off and eat it over the fire, that's what I'll do."

Image: Channel 7. Image: Channel 7. Another contestant to watch is Tess, the personal trainer and mother of six who is hoping love will give her an advantage. We already have our eye on Tess becoming a fan favourite likely win the hearts of everyone at home! Staking her claim as the show's 'mamma bear', Tess says she is fighting for a chance at the life-changing fortune for her kids. "I'm going to fight really hard – I want to make my family proud." Image: Channel 7. Where to watch? Don't miss the grand premiere of Million Dollar Island on June 12, airing on Channel 7 or 7plus. Stay tuned for the rundowns.

Image: Channel 7.