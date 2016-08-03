We're having less sex than our parents, and these are the reasons why.

The bad news for millennials/Gen Ys/iGens just keeps coming. We can’t find jobs. We’re poor. And we’ll probably never buy a house. The future is looking bleak AF.

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior has dropped a very unwelcome bombshell.

Yesterday, it was declared – once and for all – that young people just aren’t that into sex. One expert went as far to say; “So, is this the beginning of the end for sex?”

…Er, no. Somehow we’re not convinced that this is the end of sex. But it does seem like a shame, given sex is rumoured to be quite a fun way to pass the time.

According to the research, the change has been most dramatic among young women (…whoops), meaning your mum probably had significantly more sex at 25 than you currently are.

The research also indicates that your mum (oh God, all those ‘ya mum’ jokes had a scientific basis…) had more sexual partners.

Well, it’s not hard to beat zero, amirite ladeez? Joking, joking…

So why are young people having less sex? Here are the theories:

Living at home for longer

The ridiculous cost of living has meant young people are living at home longer. Experts are concerned we have witnessed the death of the bachelor/bachelorette pad, and therefore promiscuity seems like a less viable option.

No one is sleeping with someone in a bunk bed. Image via Warner Bros.

A rise in anxiety and depression

Mental health issues like anxiety and depression commonly lead to a disinterest in sex.

Antidepressant usage

Well, you can't win, can you? A key side effect of antidepressants is erectile problems and a decrease in sex drive.

Porn

We are the first generation to have unlimited pornography at our fingertips. If the option is to have sex, or to sit at home and treat yourself to a tailor made sexual experience with no emotional or personal investment, it would seem most are opting for the latter.

Watch: Maybe this is why porn has been declared a "public health crisis". (Post continues after video.)

Pressure to succeed professionally

With the odds stacked against us millennials, many are working long hours and desperately trying to climb the ladder. This means there is little time for a) sourcing a sexual partner and b) having the actual sex.

Dating apps

This seems paradoxical, but with much of our social lives being conducted on screen, we are said to have unrealistic expectations of physical perfection. Also, texting/Facebook messaging/Snapchatting/Instagramming is all well and good - but not being in the physical presence of another human being makes sex unlikely.

A reluctance to 'catch feelings'

This one is DEFINITELY the saddest. According to The Washington Post, some experts are concerned that the "drop-off reflects the difficulty some young people are having in forming deep romantic connections".

Our generation might be struggling to form "deep romantic connections". This just keeps getting better. Image via Magnolia Pictures.

The prevalence of health and safety messages

As the post-AIDS generation, we have been brought up acutely aware of the dangers associated with sex.

Netflix

It would seem that a lot of us are 'Netflixing', but not so many are 'chilling'. Instant entertainment has meant we are spending much more time at home, playing games, stalking people we don't know on Facebook, and binge watching Stranger Things.

Consent

This point makes the research seem far less dire.

“As people have gotten much more accepting of all sorts of forms of consensual sex, they’ve also gotten more picky about what constitutes consent...We are far less accepting of pressured sex," Stephanie Coontz explained.

So, perhaps women have become far better at saying 'No'. More sex isn't necessarily a good thing. (Post continues after gallery.)

Memorable Sex Scenes

Pokemon Go

I added this one. Because I'm not having sex with anyone who plays Pokemon f**king Go. It's the chastity belt of 2016.

The jury is still out on whether a decrease in sexual activity is a 'good' thing or a 'bad' thing, but Harvard professor Norman Spack thinks it's sad.

“Everyone’s missing out on a good time,” he said.

Uh oh. You know it's bad when a University professor is telling you how to have a good time...

Does this ring true to you?