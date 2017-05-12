Behold: Miley Cyrus wears her engagement ring on her new song's cover image.

It seems Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just can’t get anymore loved up – and the singer wants us to know about it.

Not only has she written a heartfelt song dedicated to her fiancé, titled ‘Malibu’, but she’s proudly shown off her engagement ring in the cover art.

And it turns out the dreamy photo (now Miley’s Instagram profile photo) was even taken by Liam himself. Aw.

The song title comes from the Malibu home where they live, and the gushy lyrics include:

And I wanna thank you with all of my heart

It’s a brand new start

A dream come true

In Malibu

For those not clued up in the on-again-off-again love life of Miley and Liam – the pair broke off their engagement in 2013. After mounting speculation they had reunited towards the end of 2015, Miley was spotted wearing her engagement ring in January last year. But it still took five months for her Australian actor beau to confirm the couple were back together and until October for Miley to confirm they were engaged. Phew.

Now, it seems Miley is open in talking about her relationship, sharing in a recent Billboard magazine article that the pair had to “re-fall” for each other.

Listen: The couple we’re more obsessed with? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. So what happens if they get married?



“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?” she said.

She also alluded to the reason behind their breakup in 2013, saying that she “needed to change so much”.

“Changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognise you anymore’.

“We had to re-fall for each other.”

What do you think of Miley’s engagement ring?